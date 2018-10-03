Brick Thrown By Burglar Bounces Back And Smacks Him In The Face

3 October 2018, 13:59

A bungling burglar foiled his own plot when a brick he threw at a restaurant window, bounced off the glass and smacked him in the head.

Police are now on the hunt for the suspect following the failed robbery in Maryland, US on September 20th.

Comical CCTV shows him throw the large object in a bid to gain access to a back room of the business.

Burglar gets hit by brick
Picture: PGPD

But, little did he know, the glass was bulletproof and the brick bounced back straight into his face.

The would-be robber fell to the ground, holding his head.

He tried to pick himself and the brick up again.

But he soon realised the extent of his pain and he rolled back, laid down on the restaurant floor and stayed there.

Police say he was on the ground for several minutes before giving up and leaving.

Comments

Loading...

World News

See more World News

Burglar gets hit by brick

Brick Thrown By Burglar Bounces Back And Smacks Him In The Face

1 hour ago

'Scumbag': Vladimir Putin brands Sergei Skripal 'traitor to homeland'

1 hour ago

President Trump at the rally in which he mocked Dr Blasey Ford

President Trump Mocks Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford

7 hours ago

UK News

See more UK News

Theresa May: 'Good' Brexit deal will mean end to austerity

2 hours ago

Theresa May dances on to stage at the Conservative Party Conference

WATCH: Theresa May Dances On To The Stage For Her Conference Speech

2 hours ago

Man extradited from Pakistan to be charged with eight murders after 2002 house fire

2 hours ago