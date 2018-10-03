Brick Thrown By Burglar Bounces Back And Smacks Him In The Face

A bungling burglar foiled his own plot when a brick he threw at a restaurant window, bounced off the glass and smacked him in the head.

Police are now on the hunt for the suspect following the failed robbery in Maryland, US on September 20th.

Comical CCTV shows him throw the large object in a bid to gain access to a back room of the business.

Picture: PGPD

But, little did he know, the glass was bulletproof and the brick bounced back straight into his face.

The would-be robber fell to the ground, holding his head.

He tried to pick himself and the brick up again.

But he soon realised the extent of his pain and he rolled back, laid down on the restaurant floor and stayed there.

Police say he was on the ground for several minutes before giving up and leaving.