Donald Trump To Visit UK On Friday 13th July

26 April 2018, 16:57

Donald Trump
Picture: PA

It’s official, Donald Trump is coming to the UK on Friday 13th July.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the date has been set.

It will mark his first visit to Britain since his 2016 election triumph.

Downing Street said he will hold "bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit".

It's not known yet where he'll visit, with further details to be set out in due course.”

Theresa May was the first foreign leader to meet with the Republican after his inauguration.

British Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch said he was "delighted" with the announcement.

The news comes days after President Trump hosted French president Emmanuel Macron, where he described the country's relationship as "very special".

The trip is only being billed as a "working visit" rather than an official state one.

He is not expected to meet the Queen or any other members of the royal family when he arrives.

Mr Trump has been urged to stay away from London because there of a risk of "major protests, crime and disorder".

More follows...

