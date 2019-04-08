Moment Heroic Mum Pulls Kids From Burning Car Before It Explodes

CCTV captured the moment that a mother hurriedly rescued her two young children from an exploding car.

A mother and her two young children are lucky to be alive as they narrowly escaped an exploding car.

Catherine Mayes, from Canberra, Australia, pulled her young toddler and baby and from the smoking Mazda CX-5 just moments before it burst into flames.

The event was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

The panicked mum can be seen quickly jumping out of the car and freeing the first child from the backseat, one-year-old Tommy.

The mother then runs round to the other passenger seat, as the car starts dramatically letting off smoke, and she hurriedly places her first child on the ground and rescues her second child, a 5-month-old baby.

Picture: Catherine Anne / Facebook

Moments later, the four-year-old Mazda is engulfed by flames.

Shocking pictures after the fire had died down showed horrific damage to the burned out car.

Picture: Catherine Anne / Facebook

Local media reported that Ms Hayes was using a spare battery pack in the car which included a warning to not expose it to heat from the sun.

Ms Mayes told a local news channel that the battery "popped open and made a fizzing sound" as she pulled into a car park.

Picture: Catherine Anne / Facebook

"I quickly got Tommy out and as I was getting him out it exploded and let out a crazy amount of smoke and started to catch fire so I raced to get Hunter out.

"I was just like autopilot, like I need to get my babies out."

Watch the shocking video in full above...