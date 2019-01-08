Irate Woman Calls Airline Worker A “Rapist” And Threatens She Has A Gun

8 January 2019, 14:40

A woman screamed “rapist” at an airline worker before claiming she had a gun in a bizarre rant inside an airport.

The incident took place at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday - which had suffered 10-hours of technical issues.

The woman was denied boarding after “indications of intoxication and become disruptive,” according to airline JetBlue.

The airport meltdown was filmed by a fellow passenger
The airport meltdown was filmed by a fellow passenger. Picture: Instagram/DreLondon

Video of the incident has gone viral after it was uploaded to Instagram.

It shows the woman hoisting herself up onto the counter while screaming at a worker.

“Who does that to a woman like me?” she shouted, before adding: “Get me out of here.”

The woman went on to brand the male star member a “rapist” before threatening she had a gun and storming off.

In statement, the airliner said: “On January 6, crew members at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport requested assistance from local law enforcement after a customer was denied boarding for indications of intoxication and became disruptive.”

