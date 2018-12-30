Knife Wielding Woman Shouts Racist Abuse In Shocking Christmas Parking Row

A woman clutching a knife was filmed shouting horrific racist abuse at a black couple for apparently 'parking crooked' outside a store on Christmas Eve.

Filmed by the passenger of the car, Emora Lynne, the shocking video reached more than 500,000 views on social media.

A woman waved a knife about as she screamed racial slurs at the couple because they 'parked crooked' in McMinnville in Oregon on Monday.

She then tried to slam the car door on Ms Lynne's foot as she continued hurling abuse.

As the passenger exclaims that the woman tried to stab her boyfriend, the woman shouted back: "No, I tried to stab nobody. It's called self defence you stupid n***** b****."

She also shouted at a crying child, telling them to "see that kids? That's what f****** happens."

A knife wielding woman shouted racial slurs over the way a black couple parked their car. Picture: Facebook / Emora Lynne

Writing on Facebook, Ms Lynne said: "Racism is alive and here right where we live.

"This woman got mad cuz we “parked crooked” and starting callin (sic) us n******, spit on my boyfriend, and slapped him in the face.

"She slammed the door on my foot and was acting way outta pocket.

"This racist s*** gotta go. Omm f*** people like this."