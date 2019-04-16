Paris Firefighters Release Video Showing Scale Of Notre Dame Cathedral Blaze

16 April 2019, 13:32 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 13:50

The Paris Fire Brigade has released extraordinary footage of firefighters battling yesterday’s catastrophic blaze at Notre Dame cathedral.

More than 400 firefighters tackled huge flames on Monday, which saw the roof and spire of the 850-year-old building destroyed.

The Queen has expressed her deep sadness and sent a message of support to the people of France.

The Paris Fire Brigade have released footage showing the scale of the blaze
The Paris Fire Brigade have released footage showing the scale of the blaze. Picture: Pompiers de Paris

The fire is now out and the damage is being assessed.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to restore the structure.

