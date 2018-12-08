Moment French Police Use Tear Gas On Yellow Vest Protesters In Paris

Police in Paris fire tear gas as anti-government protesters stage demonstrations for a fourth Saturday in a row.

More than 500 people have been arrested in Paris as the 'yellow vest' protest gets violent.

Police have resulted to tear gar to try and deter some of the protesters, as some of the biggest tourist attractions close in France's capital.

It is estimated that up to 8,000 demonstrators gathered in the city centre, with at least 30 people being injured.

The yellow vest movement opposed fuel tax rises, but some ministers claim it has been hijacked by "ultra-violent" protesters.

'Yellow Vest' protesters return to central Paris. Picture: Getty

Police have been trying to prevent a repeat of last weekend where the Arc de Triomphe was vandalised.

A pile of Christmas trees was set alight near the Arc de Triomphe, and some bins were set alight along the Champs-Elysées.

Demonstrators burn Christmas trees near the Arc de Triomphe. Picture: Getty

French President Emmanuel Macron conceded to the protesters in abandoning the fuel tax hike.

However groups of people are continuing to protest over the general rise in the cost of living and have called on the President to resign.