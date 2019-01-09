Quick-Thinking Man Outsmarts Robbers In Hilarious Way

9 January 2019, 16:22 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 16:50

When this man spotted that he was about to be robbed, he outsmarted the perpetrators in a hilarious way.

Comical CCTV footage of the incident has been shared widely after it was recently uploaded to social media.

Believed to have been captured in Argentina, it begins with a man walking alone along the street.

The hilarious escape was captured on CCTV
The hilarious escape was captured on CCTV. Picture: Facebook / Wilian Ribeiro

He spots he’s in danger when a car pulls up beside him, so decides to run down the opposite way.

When the car reverses after him, the man switches direction and runs back the way he came.

He then switches again, outwitting the robbers who are forced to change direction once more.

Watch the laughable moment above.

Comments

Loading...

World News

See more World News

Iran confirms it is holding US Navy veteran Michael White

1 hour ago

'Stop playing chicken with our lives': Workers warn Trump over shutdown

5 hours ago

Snowy Greece sees temperatures plunge to -23C

6 hours ago

UK News

See more UK News

Car recovered in Jayden Moodie murder probe after moped stabbing

16 mins ago

Police search lorries as M6 shuts between J15 and J16 due to 'ongoing incident'

2 hours ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Footage shows moment of arrest in Iran

3 hours ago