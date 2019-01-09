Quick-Thinking Man Outsmarts Robbers In Hilarious Way

When this man spotted that he was about to be robbed, he outsmarted the perpetrators in a hilarious way.

Comical CCTV footage of the incident has been shared widely after it was recently uploaded to social media.

Believed to have been captured in Argentina, it begins with a man walking alone along the street.

The hilarious escape was captured on CCTV. Picture: Facebook / Wilian Ribeiro

He spots he’s in danger when a car pulls up beside him, so decides to run down the opposite way.

When the car reverses after him, the man switches direction and runs back the way he came.

He then switches again, outwitting the robbers who are forced to change direction once more.

