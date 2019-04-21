Sri Lanka: At Least 160 People Killed In Eight Explosions At Churches And Hotels

At least 160 people have been killed in eight explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Picture: Getty

Two explosions have been reported in Sri Lanka after six earlier 'terrorist' blasts at churches and hotels killed more than 160 people, including 9 foreign nationals.

At least 160 people have been killed after a series of blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka.

The UK's High Commissioner to the country says a number of British citizens are believed to have been caught up in the blasts.

Sri Lankan Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardane said the culprits behind the "terrorist incident" have been identified and expects them to be taken into custody soon.

The Sri Lankan government has imposed a 12-hour curfew that will begin at 6pm, and it is reported that access to social media sites has been shutdown.

Local media have reported that 500 people have been inured in the near-simultaneous blasts.

It is believed that the first six explosions happened at the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels, St Sebastian's Church, Zion Church, and St Anthony's Shrine.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and it is not clear what the motive was.

Speaking to a press conference, Mr Wijewardane said: "We will take all necessary action against any extremist group that is operating in our country.

"We shall not give any chance for these extremist groups to operate and do what they have been doing in the past few days.

"We will take the necessary actions. We will go after them whatever religious extremism they are following.

"We will take action against and we will stop them from operating in this country in the near future.

"Right now the CID, the police and the military forces are investigating.

"We believe that all the culprits who have been involved in this unfortunate terrorist incident will be taken into custody as soon as possible. They have been identified."

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time."

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that he was "deeply shocked" by the attacks, saying that "to target those gathered for worship on Easter Sunday is particularly wicked".

More to follow...