Sydney Bus Driver Sprayed With Chemicals By "English" Man

CCTV shows the moment a Sydney bus driver was sprayed in the face with a chemical by a man believed to have had an “English accent”.

Police are now searching for the attacker following the incident in Surry Hills on 27th December.

The man tried to enter the bus but was told it was full and would have to wait for another, police said.

However, the man refused to leave and became abusive before spraying the driver with what is suspected to have been capsicum.

The 41-year-old driver was treated by paramedics after having trouble breathing.

The man is described as having short brown hair.

At the time he was wearing a long-sleeved business shirt which was blue with white dots, navy trousers and was carrying a satchel-style bag.

Witnesses told police he spoke with an English accent.