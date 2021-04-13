'World's biggest rabbit' stolen from Worcestershire home

13 April 2021, 07:25

Darius the rabbit has been stolen from his home in Worcestershire
Darius the rabbit has been stolen from his home in Worcestershire. Picture: West Mercia Police
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The "world's biggest rabbit" has been stolen from its home in Worcestershire, police have said.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said it is believed the four-foot Continential Giant rabbit was taken overnight on Saturday.

It had been kept in the garden enclosure of a property in Stoulton, Worcestershire.

The rabbit, named Darius, was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the largest of its kind.

His owner, Annette Edwards, has offered a £1,000 reward for the return of Darius, adding that it was a "very sad day".

She used Twitter to plead with those who took the rabbit to "please bring him back", saying he is "too old to breed now".

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following the theft of an award-winning rabbit from its home in Stoulton, Worcestershire.

"It is believed the Continental Giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday 10 April to 11 April."

The force has asked anyone with information to contact Pc Daren Riley via 101 quoting reference 00286_I_11042021.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People wait for their turn to be administered Covishield vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad, India

India suffers worst coronavirus surge, with world vaccine supply hit
A healthcare worker collects a mouth swab sample from a man at a road side testing centre in New Delhi

Worst surge in Covid cases hits India plunging vaccine exports to UK into doubt
The Moderna vaccine will begin being rolled out in England today

Moderna Covid vaccine to be rolled out in England today

Police have clashed with protesters in demonstrations after Daunte Wright's death

Officer who 'accidentally' shot and killed black man 'meant to use Taser'
A protester confronts police

Minnesota mayor fires city manager and takes over police after man fatally shot
Ecuador’s president-elect Guillermo Lasso smiles

Ecuador elects conservative banker Guillermo Lasso as president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases
Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England
James O'Brien caller warns David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg'

James O'Brien caller: David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg' for the Tories
Nick Ferrari has previously questioned the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Bereaved wife fighting to stop others suffering
Caller takes 18 days annual leave to go to gym as lockdown eases

Caller takes 18 days annual leave to spend in gym as lockdown eases
Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London