'World's biggest rabbit' stolen from Worcestershire home

Darius the rabbit has been stolen from his home in Worcestershire. Picture: West Mercia Police

By Nick Hardinges

The "world's biggest rabbit" has been stolen from its home in Worcestershire, police have said.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said it is believed the four-foot Continential Giant rabbit was taken overnight on Saturday.

It had been kept in the garden enclosure of a property in Stoulton, Worcestershire.

The rabbit, named Darius, was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the largest of its kind.

His owner, Annette Edwards, has offered a £1,000 reward for the return of Darius, adding that it was a "very sad day".

She used Twitter to plead with those who took the rabbit to "please bring him back", saying he is "too old to breed now".

A very sad day. Guinness world record Darius has been stolen from his home. The police are doing there best to find out who has taken him. There is a reward of a £1,000. Darius is to old to breed now. So please bring him back. — Annette Edwards (@maycats56) April 11, 2021

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following the theft of an award-winning rabbit from its home in Stoulton, Worcestershire.

"It is believed the Continental Giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday 10 April to 11 April."

The force has asked anyone with information to contact Pc Daren Riley via 101 quoting reference 00286_I_11042021.