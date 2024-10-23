World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug

World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The world’s first norovirus vaccine is set to be trialled by the NHS in a bid to ease the strain on already stretched hospitals.

The vomiting bug has traditionally placed a heavy burden on the NHS, with the new breakthrough vaccine hoping to prevent thousands of hospital admissions this coming winter.

Norovirus - also known as the winter vomiting bug - is a highly contagious virus that thrives in winter, causing vomiting and diarrhoea that lasts for days.

On average, the virus infects around four million people in the UK, leaving around 12,000 people in hospital and causing around 80 deaths every year.

However, up until now, there has been no vaccine, with the new jab leading many to hailed a potential gamechanger.

World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug. Picture: alamy

The new mRNA vaccine, developed by US pharmaceutical giant Moderna, will enter the final stage of testing this winter, it's been revealed.

If approved, the new jab could be rolled out across the NHS by 2026.

The proposed trial will involve 2,500 participants across the UK - the majority of which are set to be elderly.

The jab has so far triggered a “strong immune response” against several strains of the highly infectious vomiting bug, according to preliminary testing.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Norovirus is highly infectious and puts the NHS under huge strain every winter, costing taxpayers around £100 million a year.

"The UK is leading the way to develop a world-first vaccine for this vomiting bug, starting with this innovative vaccine trial delivered through the government-funded National Institute for Health and Care Research.

“Not only is this a huge vote of confidence in the UK’s life-sciences sector, but a successful vaccine will help shift our health system away from sickness and towards prevention — reducing pressure on the NHS and keeping people well during the colder months.”

The jab is set to form part of Wes Streeting's plan to ease the burden on the NHS, as his plans to reform the UK's health system get underway.

Overcrowding in Scotland's emergency departments has led to more than half treating patients in hospital corridors, research has found. Issue date: Saturday June 15, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The randomised clinical trial is set to open across the UK in the next two weeks, with 2,500 participants expected to be recruited - with an emphasis placed on signing up participants over the age of 60.

It comes just days after a suggestions portal set up by Wes Streeting to gather ideas from the public on shaping the future of the NHS found itself the target of online pranksters.

NHS Change went live on Monday and forms part of Streeting's '10 Year Health Plan for England', encouraging members of the public to share their "experiences, views and ideas for fixing the NHS".

However, within hours, the suggestions portal quickly found itself singled out by jokesters hoping to de-rail constructive conversation.