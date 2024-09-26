World's longest-serving death row inmate acquitted in Japan

Former Japanese professional boxer Iwao Hakamada (L), who was sentenced to death for the murder of four members of a family in 1966. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The world’s longest-serving death row inmate has been acquitted at the age of 88.

Iwao Hakamada has been on death row for more than half a century after being found guilty of murdering his boss, the man’s wife and two young children in 1968.

Recently, Mr Hakamada was granted a retrial amid fears investigators had planted evidence that led to his convictions.

In 2014, DNA evidence found that blood stains found on clothing allegedly worn by the killer did not match his own.

Following that breakthrough, Mr Hakamada was released from prison but remained on death row.

He becomes only the fifth person to be acquitted from death row in Japan since the end of World War Two.

Responding to the acquittal, Amnesty International’s East Asia Researcher Boram Jang said: "We are overjoyed by the court's decision to exonerate Iwao Hakamada. After enduring almost half a century of wrongful imprisonment and a further 10 years waiting for his retrial, this verdict is an important recognition of the profound injustice he endured for most of his life. It ends an inspiring fight to clear his name by his sister Hideko and all those who supported him.

“As we celebrate this long overdue day of justice for Hakamada, we are reminded of the irreversible harm caused by the death penalty. We strongly urge Japan to abolish the death penalty to prevent this from happening again.

“Japanese authorities must also review all existing death sentences, particularly when there are concerns of mental and intellectual disabilities. Only complete abolition of capital punishment will ensure that such grave errors are never repeated, and people not irreversibly and arbitrarily deprived of their lives. Amnesty International will continue to push for the abolition of the death penalty and for reforms that ensure fairness and justice for all.”