Worldwide Covid death toll hits 2.5 million as fatalities slow down

25 February 2021, 18:44 | Updated: 25 February 2021, 18:48

The worldwide coronavirus death toll has topped 2.5 million
The worldwide coronavirus death toll has topped 2.5 million. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The worldwide coronavirus death toll has hit 2.5 million but the number of new fatalities appears to be slowing down.

Data gathered by Johns Hopkins University (JHU) since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic shows that the grim milestone was reached on Thursday afternoon.

It comes just a year after the onset of the outbreak and as countries around the world begin ramping up their vaccine efforts.

The total number of deaths attributed to the virus is greater than the combined populations of Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, or almost 30 per cent higher than the population of Northern Ireland.

For months, the US has been the worst-hit country in terms of both deaths and cases.

The country has recorded more than 506,000 deaths, which is more than double the tally of Brazil - nearly 250,000 - which lies in second.

Read more: US becomes first country to hit more than 500,000 Covid deaths

Read more: UK Covid alert level drops from 5 to 4 as threat to NHS recedes

The US has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths of any country in the world
The US has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths of any country in the world. Picture: PA

The USA's total equates to roughly 20 per cent of the global death toll, despite it making up around five per cent of the world's population.

Mexico, India and the UK make up the rest of the top five, with Britain having the worst death toll in Europe and being the continent's only nation to have surpassed 100,000 fatalities.

Some countries have been hailed for their efforts in combating the virus, with New Zealand recording just four deaths in the past six months and Taiwan seeing just nine deaths throughout the entire pandemic, according to JHU.

On Wednesday, officials at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Covid deaths had fallen by 20 per cent last week, suggesting the worst of the outbreak could be behind some nations.

However, experts believe the current global tally may be somewhat higher than reported due to a lack of testing in some parts of the world.

Read more: Ireland extends highest Covid lockdown restrictions to 5 April

Read more: EU leaders hold virtual summit to address vaccine delays

But with vaccines being rolled out across the planet - mostly in Europe and North America - there are some signs that the pandemic is slowing.

The US has recorded more than 28.3 million cases of the virus, which is just below the combined total of the next four countries combined - India (11 million), Brazil (10.3 million), the UK (4.2 million) and Russia (4.2 million).

On Monday, the States became the first nation to hit more than half a million fatalities.

This figure almost matches the total number of Americans killed in the Second World War, the Korean War and the War in Vietnam combined.

It also roughly equates to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and is greater than the population of Miami, Florida.

Experts also believe the country's true tally is significantly higher, in part because of the many cases that have been overlooked, especially early in the outbreak.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Potato Head will now be known only as "Potato Head"

Mr Potato Head becomes 'Potato Head' after going gender neutral
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot and bulldogs stolen by armed robbers in LA
Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore would ‘chuckle’ at plans to plant trees in his honour, daughter says
A child plays with a Mr Potato Head

A mister no more: Mr Potato Head goes gender neutral

Flames and smoke billowing from Mount Etna

Mount Etna: Europe’s most active volcano

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian PM condemns ‘coup attempt’ after military demands he step down

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim

Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim
Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", LBC has been told.

'Prisoners not having Covid vaccine priority is depressing and confusing'
Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan
Gavin Williamson shouldn't have cancelled exams, teacher tells James O'Brien

Gavin Williamson cancelling exams was a mistake, teacher tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien caller worries about police accessing vaccine passport location data

James O'Brien caller worries police could track his location via a vaccine passport
Nick Ferrari spoke to the Conservative peer

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Lord Wolfson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London