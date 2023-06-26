'One of worst Grand Designs houses ever' yours for just £1.95m - 'floating' home on Essex flood plain comes onto market

The property is on sale for £1.95 million. Picture: Fine & Country

By Kit Heren

A home labelled one of the worst ever seen on Grand Designs has come onto the market for just under £2 million.

The four-bedroom cantilevered steel-framed property is on a flood plain on the Essex coast.

The house appeared on Grand Designs in October 2021.

Owner Geoff, 63, a builder, told viewers of how he planned to complete the property during his retirement.

But presenter Kevin McCloud admitted that the house was not the most "fashionable" - pointing out the blue carpet and orange sofa.

The property sits on concrete piles drilled 14 metres into the ground. Picture: Fine & Country

Viewers agreed, with one online calling the house "awful", with "awful decor". He added that it was "one of the worst houses I've ever seen."

Another added: "'What a f**ing hideous house!"

The 3,600 square foot property - called Seal Point - is in the Essex village of Mayland, between Burnham-on-Crouch and Maldon.

Geoff managed the construction of the home, and sold his luxury villa in Spain to finance the £700,000 build, living in a caravan in the meantime.

Now it's on sale for £1.95 million.

But the interior was labelled 'hideous' by viewers. Picture: Fine & Country

Estate agents Fine & Country, who are handling the sale, said: "Seal Point is a one-off modern family home set in a striking architect designed floating superstructure commanding far reaching views across the home's coastal location."

Mr McCloud said that "arguably, the most important part of Geoff's solo project will be underground.

He told viewers: "Here, 30 heavy weight, concrete steel piles will be drilled 14 metres deep.

"These piles will be key in anchoring this house to the ground. Some will have to resist upward forces of over 200 tonnes.

The house is built on a flood plain. Picture: Fine & Country

"The piles will connect to an industrial steel-strength frame, comprising 560 steel girders - forming one huge cantilever. The frame's job is to transform the load of the building into the earth."

He continued: "The ground floor will be poured in waterproof concrete and will house a utility area and a garage. Upstairs, the external and the partition walls will all be made from timber - wrapping between and around the steels.

"On this floor, an open plan living room and kitchen will lead to a large balcony through floor to ceiling windows, with views that will stretch out across the estuary."