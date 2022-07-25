Worst NHS workforce crisis puts patients at 'serious risk', damning report warns

25 July 2022, 06:51 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 07:51

Persistent understaffing in the NHS is creating a serious risk to patient safety, MPs have said in a damning report.
Persistent understaffing in the NHS is creating a serious risk to patient safety, MPs have said in a damning report. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The worst NHS workforce crisis in history is putting patients and staff at "serious risk", MPs have warned in a damning report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a new report by the cross-party Health and Social Care Committee, research by the Nuffield Trust shows maternity services are "under unsustainable pressure", while the number of full-time equivalent GPs also fell by more than 700 over three years to March 2022.

The study says there is a shortfall of 12,000 hospital doctors and more than 50,000 nurses and midwives, and the Government has "no credible plan" to improve the workforce crisis.

Projections suggest an extra 475,000 jobs will be needed in health and an extra 490,000 jobs in social care by the early part of the next decade.

"In the face of this, the Government has shown a marked reluctance to act decisively," the report said.

Read more: Grandma, 89, with leukaemia 'left in A&E corridor for 30 hours' after cutting head open

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US home 'targeted by intruders twice in 12 days'

"The workforce plan promised in the spring has not yet been published and will be a 'framework' with no numbers, which we are told could potentially follow in yet another report later this year."

MPs said that while some progress has been made towards a target of recruiting 50,000 nurses, the Government is set to miss its target to recruit 6,000 more GPs, as promised in the Conservative Party manifesto.

"The persistent understaffing of the NHS now poses a serious risk to staff and patient safety both for routine and emergency care. It also costs more as patients present later with more serious illness.

"But most depressing for many on the frontline is the absence of any credible strategy to address it."

The report said staff are under pressure and the NHS loses millions of full-time equivalent days to staff sickness caused by anxiety, stress and depression.

"The result is that many in an exhausted workforce are considering leaving - and if they do pressure will increase still further on their colleagues," the study said, adding that some simple things are not in place, such as access to hot food and drink on shifts and flexible working.

Health and Social Care Committee chairman and Tory MP Jeremy Hunt said: "We now face the greatest workforce crisis in history in the NHS and in social care with still no idea of the number of additional doctors, nurses and other professionals we actually need.

"NHS professionals know there is no silver bullet to solve this problem but we should at least be giving them comfort that a plan is in place. This must be a top priority for the new prime minister."

The report said almost every part of the NHS was suffering staff shortages.

On maternity, it said 552 midwives left in the last year showing a "clear problem with midwifery retention".

Patricia Marquis, the Royal College of Nursing's director for England, said the report's findings show "in the starkest of detail the workforce crisis across the whole of health and social care in England".

She said: "That persistent understaffing in all care settings poses a serious risk to staff and patient safety should shock ministers into action.

"On pay, the committee was very clear saying it is unacceptable that some NHS nurses are struggling to feed their families, pay their rent, and travel to work.

"Their recommendation that nursing staff should be given a pay rise that takes account of the cost of living crisis should make government rethink the latest pay deal that follows a decade of real terms pay cuts that will force even more to leave the profession."

Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting accused the Government of having "utterly failed" to address the crisis.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are growing the health and social care workforce, with over 4,000 more doctors, and 9,600 more nurses compared to last year, and over 1,400 more doctors in general practice compared to March 2019.

"As we continue to deliver on our commitment to recruit 50,000 more nurses by 2024, we are also running a £95 million recruitment drive for maternity services and providing £500 million to develop our valued social care workforce, including through training opportunities and new career pathways.

"We have commissioned NHS England to develop a long term workforce plan to recruit and support NHS staff while they deliver high quality, safe care to patients and help to bust the Covid backlogs."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk has denied any suggestion of an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

'Haven't had sex in ages (sigh): Elon Musk denies affair with wife of Google co-founder

A man was shot dead near Wood Green station in Haringey, east London, on Sunday evening.

Man in his 20s shot dead near busy north London Tube station

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been targeted by intruders at their home in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US home 'targeted by intruders twice in 12 days'

Folkestone became the epicentre of the travel chaos on Sunday

'Only the start': Holiday hell at Folkestone amid warnings of more summer gridlock

A group of activists have urged archaeologists not to categorise the gender of skeletons

Activists urge archaeologists not to assume gender of ancient human remains

Ellie Goulding has revealed she visited Ukraine this weekend

Singer Ellie Goulding shares 'emotional journey' as she reveals she visited Kyiv

Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall have shared news of the birth of their son

Declan Donnelly announces birth of son weeks after death of presenter's older brother

The incident happened at Happy Days Retro Vacations near Saxmundham, Suffolk

Woman killed and 3 people injured after caravan catches fire overnight at UK campsite

A large fire is burning on Hankley Common

Firefighters battle major blaze in Surrey beauty spot with smoke visible at Heathrow

Queues are snaking around the M20 near Folkestone after it became the epicentre of "holiday hell"

Move over, Dover: Folkestone becomes centre of 'holiday hell' amid huge Eurotunnel queues

Detectives want to speak to this man over the pub attack

Police release photo of man they want to identify after 23-year-old stabbed in back at pub

Sam Brown, 28, was shot in east London

Man shot dead at gathering in east London named as 28-year-old local

Mick Lynch warned of more disruption in the coming months

Rail strikes 'could last for months' if other side doesn't back down, Mick Lynch warns

Connery was convicted last week

Skydiver who parachuted as Queen in 2012 Olympics convicted of assaulting girlfriend

Margot Robbie will return to Neighbours

Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie returns to Neighbours for Aussie soap's farewell special

An "explosive" wildfire has forced thousands to flee

'Explosive' wildfire tears through homes as thousands forced to flee in California

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phyo Zeya Thaw

Myanmar military junta executes four political prisoners

The rocket blasts off

China adds science lab to its orbiting space station

Survivors sit on a capsized boat as they are about to be rescued near New Providence in the Bahamas, early Sunday, July 24, 2022

Boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas, killing 17

Obit Bob Rafelson

The Monkees co-creator Bob Rafelson dies aged 89

Greece Wildfires

Six Greek villages evacuated as wildfire burns near Ancient Olympia
Pope Francis kissing a hand

Pope arrives in Canada to apologise to Indigenous groups

Muhammad Ali Belt Auction

Muhammad Ali’s Rumble in the Jungle belt sold at auction for £5.25m
Joe Biden

Joe Biden ‘improving significantly’ as he fights Covid infection, doctor says
California firefighters

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California
Sakurajima erupting

Residents ordered to evacuate after Japanese volcano erupts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London