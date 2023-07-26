Wrexham striker suffers punctured lung in clash with Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop during friendly

26 July 2023, 12:26 | Updated: 26 July 2023, 12:33

The Wrexham striker suffered a punctured lung during a clash with United's keeper
The Wrexham striker suffered a punctured lung during a clash with United's keeper. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Wrexham’s star striker Paul Mullin was left with a punctured lung after a clattering challenge by Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop during a pre-season friendly in San Diego.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson delivered a scathing attack after the shocking challenge, saying he was ‘fuming about it’ - calling it “a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game.”

“I’m not happy about it at all. I haven’t seen the goalie and he’s probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we’re not very happy.”

Mullin will miss the start of the season due to the injury.

Bishop apologised on Twitter and insisted there had been no malice intended.

Paul Mullin is helped off the pitch with breathing apparatus
Paul Mullin is helped off the pitch with breathing apparatus. Picture: Alamy

He wrote: “Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to Paul Mullin. A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with 0 malicious intent at all!

“Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!”

United have stressed it was an accidental challenge from a young player - and he quickly apologised.

Bishop tweeted an apology immediately after the game
Bishop tweeted an apology immediately after the game. Picture: Getty

The challenge “should have been a straight red,” said Parkinson. “If it’s not denying a goal-scoring opportunity it’s still a dangerous challenge so if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch. It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously Paul Mullin is our talisman.”

Wrexham later tweeted an image of Mullins in a hospital bed, writing: "An update from SPM, we’re all behind you Mulls!”

The image was captioned: “Thank you for all your messages. All good here!”

Bishop was substituted at half time. Wrexham went on to beat a young United side mainly comprised of Under-21 players 3-1 at a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

United coach Travis Binnion also reflected on the incident post-match.

"Obviously, there's a challenge in the first half when Mullin gets injured, we hope he's alright. I know Bish has reached out to him already and the referee could have sent him off for that," Binnion said.

"It's part and parcel of the game, nobody wants to see anyone get injured. He's made an honest challenge, he's come off worse. He's already reached out to him.

"Booing him, it is what it is. He's tried to reach out. He's a great lad Bish, he hasn't got a bad bone in his body."

