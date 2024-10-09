Florida residents refusing to flee hurricane Milton told to write their names in permanent ink on their arm

9 October 2024, 10:40 | Updated: 9 October 2024, 10:42

Ashley Moody told anyone refusing to evacuate that they should write their name in permanent marker on their arm
Ashley Moody told anyone refusing to evacuate that they should write their name in permanent marker on their arm. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Florida’s Attorney General has told people who are refusing to evacuate for Hurricane Milton to write their name in permanent marker on their arm so that their bodies can be more easily identified.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ashley Moody made the stark comment in a press conference with Republican Senator Rick Scott on Monday, addressing residents defying evacuation orders.

She said any Floridians who aren't evacuating that "you probably need to write your name in permanent marker on your arm so that people know who you are when they get to you afterwards.”

She said officials are still “uncovering folks on the beach who thought they could stay there, and the storm surge got them,”  referring to Hurricane Helene’s impact last week.

Read more: LIVE: Millions of people scramble to flee Florida as ‘unsurvivable’ hurricane Milton due to hit coastline in hours

Read more: Shocking moment storm chasers plane battered by Hurricane Milton as Florida braces for 'storm of century'

Members of the Florida Army National Guard check for any remaining residents in nearly-deserted Bradenton Beach
Members of the Florida Army National Guard check for any remaining residents in nearly-deserted Bradenton Beach. Picture: Alamy

Officials are warning of a 15ft storm surge taking out power and potentially washing away homes in Tampa Bay.

Millions of people were desperately fleeing the Tampa Bay region today as Hurricane Milton strengthened on its approach to Florida.

The Category 5 storm could make landfall on Wednesday night in the Tampa Bay area, which has a population of more than 3.3 million people.

Latest predictions suggested it will hit in the less populated areas south of Tampa, but forecasters say "it is critical to remember that even at 24 hours out, it is still not possible to pinpoint an exact landfall location."

Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Picture: Alamy

The 11 Florida counties under mandatory evacuation orders are home to about 5.9 million people, according to estimates from the US Census Bureau.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state deployed over 300 dump trucks that had removed 1,300 loads of debris left behind by Hurricane Helene.

Those who defy evacuations orders are on their own and first responders are not expected to risk their lives to rescue them at the height of the storm.

Workers board up a business ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall in St. Petersburg, Florida
Workers board up a business ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Picture: Getty

"You do not have to get on the interstate and go far away," Mr DeSantis told a news conference, assuring residents there would be enough fuel for their cars "You can evacuate tens of miles. You do not have to evacuate hundreds of miles away."

Milton is forecast to cross central Florida and to dump as much as 46 centimetres of rain while heading toward the Atlantic Ocean, according to the hurricane centre. That path would largely spare other states ravaged by Helene, which killed at least 230 people on its path from Florida to the Carolinas.

Milton is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which started June 1.

Most of Florida's west coast was under a hurricane or tropical storm warning as the system spun just off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, creeping toward shore and sucking energy from the Gulf of Mexico's warm waters. Hurricane warnings were extended early on Tuesday to parts of the state's east coast.

Tampa Bay has not been hit directly by a major hurricane since 1921, and authorities fear its luck is about to run out.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida, and the White House announced on Tuesday that he would postpone a trip to Germany and Angola to monitor the storm.

"This could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century," Mr Biden told reporters. "God willing it won't be. But that's what it's looking like right now."

The Florida Highway Patrol reported heavy traffic northbound and eastbound on all roadways and said state troopers were escorting fuel tankers to assist with gasoline delivery.

About 150 miles south of Tampa, Fort Myers Beach was nearly a ghost town. Ian devastated the community two years ago with its 4.5-metre storm surge and 14 people died.

According to Mr DeSantis' website, 10 hospitals have reported evacuations with 300 healthcare facilities evacuated as of this morning, said Florida Agency for Health Care Administration deputy secretary Kim Smoak. That count included 63 nursing homes and 169 assisted living facilities.

Steve McCoy, chief of the Florida Department of Health's Bureau of Emergency Medical Oversight, said it is the state's "largest evacuation ever."

Health officials are using almost 600 vehicles to take patients out of the storm's path, tracking them with blue wristbands that show where they were evacuated from and where they are being sent.

They plan to keep getting patients out through the night, until winds reach sustained speeds of 40 mph and driving conditions become unsafe.

Tampa General Hospital has stocked up on more than five days of supplies, including food, linens and 5,000 gallons of water, in addition to an on-site well. In the event of a power disruption, the hospital also has an energy plant with generators and boilers located 33 feet above sea level.

