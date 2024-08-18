Body found in search for man who disappeared in Norfolk Broads river on Friday night

Pleasure boats on the River Bure at Wroxham town in the Norfolk Broads, Norfolk, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The body of a man has been found two days after a search was launched when a man was seen entering a river on the Norfolk Broads.

Norfolk Police said the search was launched after a man in his 20s was seen entering the water from a boat on Wroxham Broad at around 11.30pm on Friday and did not resurface.

The search involved police, the fire and rescue service and the coastguard - and the body was found at 2.15pm on Sunday, police added.

The family of the man seen entering the water has been informed and the death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious, the force said.

Elsewhere, Essex Police said they were concerned following a third-party report of a woman who had gone missing while swimming off a beach at Frinton-on-Sea.

Police said the coastguard along the Esplanade was approached on Sunday by members of the public who had spoken to a lady who said she had not seen a member of their family who had been swimming in the water.

When officers and the coastguard went to speak with the lady who reported this to the group, she could not be found, the force added.

Essex Police said the person who reported the missing swimmer was described as a woman in her 70s with curly hair and glasses, wearing a pink top and blue jeans.

At around 6pm on Sunday evening, the force said that a large police and coastguard presence remained in the area as they looked to locate those involved to confirm the safety of the woman in the water.

Police are urging any person who believes this could be them or anyone with information to call 999 quoting incident 817 of August 18.