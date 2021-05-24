Wuhan lab staff treated by hospitals before Covid-19 declared - report

24 May 2021, 14:23

The World Health Organisation found it was "very unlikely" that Covid-19 originated from a lab
The World Health Organisation found it was "very unlikely" that Covid-19 originated from a lab. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care for “symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness” a month before the first cases were reported.

The lab, which is used for the study of pathogens including coronaviruses, is located in Wuhan, where Covid-19 was first reported at the end of December 2019.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has said the revelation that lab staff sought care in November that year, which comes from a previously unpublished US intelligence report, “adds weight” to calls for an investigation into whether or not the virus originated in a laboratory.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, called the report “completely untrue”.

The WSJ reported that while the contents of the report are "significant" they are "in need of further investigation and additional corroboration".

Read more: Black Lives Matter activist fights for life after being shot ‘in drive-by’

The idea that coronavirus was leaked from a laboratory is something that Chinese scientists and officials have consistently denied.

An investigation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2020 found that human infection by an intermediate animal host was a “likely to very likely” origin for the virus.

It found that it was “extremely unlikely” that it had originated in a laboratory.

However, a group of scientists have recently criticised the WHO for failing to properly examine that possibility.

The letter, written by 18 scientists and published in the journal Science, came out before this latest revelation about the laboratory in Wuhan.

There have also been questions about the date on which the virus first appeared.

Whilst the first cases were officially reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, re-testing of a sample of a suspected pneumonia patient in France from December 27 2019 found that he had Covid-19.

The patient was unwell almost a month before Covid-19 was thought to have appeared in Europe and he had not travelled abroad in the weeks immediately preceding his illness, so it raised questions over both the timing and the location of the first emergence of the virus.

In April 2021 the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a statement that the body would continue the search for the origins of Covid-19, saying it is “clear we need more research across a range of areas”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A selection of US dollar notes

Shop owners spot one million dollar lottery scratchcard woman had thrown away
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin

White House and Kremlin aim for Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

Kenneth Daniel Kutsch and Francesco D'Alesio appeared at a news conference, following their arrest

British hotel owner arrested in Indonesia for alleged drug possession
Grant Shapps has asked for passenger planes not to fly over Belarus

Government asks airlines to avoid flights over Belarus after journalist's arrest
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy

Italian investigators probe why cable car brake ‘didn’t work’
The fake messages ask people to pay a fee to retrieve a Royal Mail parcel

Eight arrested in raids over Royal Mail text scam

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss was grilled by an Northern Irish LBC caller who accused the Government of lying about Brexit border checks

'Your Government told lies': Liz Truss grilled by caller over Northern Ireland border checks
Liz Truss was speaking on LBC's Call the Cabinet

Equalities Minister fails to name single backer of Government race report when challenged
James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'

James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'
Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community

Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community
Liz Truss defends law student who said women have vaginas

Liz Truss defends student who could face disciplinary action for saying 'women have vaginas'
Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming

Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London