Hollow under the hammer: Secret underground WWII bunker with rumoured major military link to auction for £165k

By Jasmine Moody

A forgotten subterranean concrete bunker, which dates back to World War Two, will go up for auction with the guide price of £165,000.

Foxwarren Bunker, which is rumoured to have links to the major British military event Dambusters, is being sold alongside 2.1 acres of commuter belt woodland. Although, there is no planning permission for the site.

Michael Mercer of auctioneers Strettons represents the unlikely property.

Speaking to The Standard, he said: "We don’t exactly get wartime bunkers offered to us every month. It’s definitely an unusual one."

A relic from WWII, the bunker is now explored by curious adventurers who document their findings on YouTube and other video sites dedicated to abandoned underground structures.

Foxwarren Bunker, which is rumoured to have links to the major British military event Dambusters, is being sold alongside 2.1 acres of commuter belt woodland. Picture: Strettons

The shelter, located near Cobham, Surrey, is built into the woodland's bank, where its hard-to-find entrance leads to the concrete lined bunker, atypical of the usual material of corrugated iron.

Wartime planners added a vertical escape shaft near the end but this is now inaccessible due to a broken ladder and a tree root.

The shelter would have been built with the cut-and-cover technique, which sees the tunnel structure being built within an evacuated site and then covered with backfill material.

It is suggested that the Foxwarren Bunker has direct links to one of the most dramatic passages in this country's military history.

Dambusters, codenamed Operation 'Chastise' saw Wing Commander Guy Gibson leading a 617 squadron of the Royal Air Force on a bombing raid to destroy three dams in Germany's industrial heartland - the Ruhr valley.

The attack, occurring on the night of 16-17 May 1943, resulted in catastrophic flooding that diminished Nazi steel, coal and armaments production.

The shelter would have been built with the cut-and-cover technique which sees the tunnel structure being built within an evacuated site and then covered with backfill material. Picture: Strettons

The shelter is believed to have served near Brooklands - a motor racing circuit and aerodrome which was then turned over to the production of military aircraft during WWII.

Mr Mercer said: "It's hard to say" whether this unusual property will be sold and added: "We'd always advise any client to do their own research regarding planning, but it’s worth noting that this is green belt land".

This site had been put up for sale for £300,000 in 2023 but did not find a buyer.

Strettons have recently sold land near the bunker and have seen "keen" interest in the plot.

"It's hard to put a value on something like this, but that’s the good thing about an auction," Mr Mercer added.

The site will be renovated on April 18.