Wynne Evans breaks silence over 'axe' from Strictly live tour following vile sexual comment about co-star

By Lauren Lewis

Wynne Evans has broken his silence after he was removed from the Strictly Live tour days after a reports he made vile sexual comments about a co-star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Welsh opera singer will be taking some time out of his radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as "other public commitments" to "prioritise my wellbeing".

Evans, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday, was due to take to the stage on Tuesday evening as part of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour stop in Liverpool.

He said in a statement: "I've agreed with the BBC that I'll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

"Apologies to those I won't get to see at the remaining performances and I'm grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me."

Over the weekend he apologised for an "inappropriate and unacceptable" remark made during the tour launch on January 16.

Wynne Evans with his Strictly partner Katya Jones. Picture: Alamy

The Mail On Sunday reported that Evans, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, was heard making the remark to a woman in a video filmed during the event.

It is understood that he was given a warning over the remarks about Janette Manrara by tour producers.

He was heard using the term "spit roast" to co-star Jamie Borthwick while posing for a photo with other cast members behind the scenes of the live tour.

Evans said: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise."

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: "We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

"We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour."

Evans has been touring the UK with the live show after competing on the BBC One programme with Russian professional dancer Katya Jones last year.

Evans originally missed a show in Glasgow over the weekend due to an ankle injury.

However, he is now said to have been kicked off the tour by show bosses.

"He's had repeated warnings about his behaviour and told to reign it in," a source told the Sun.

"He's not been taking it in, in this day and age the BBC have to be seen taking action and safeguard everyone.

"He's had a tough time with the death of his brother and people should give him some slack, he is going to take this time off to do some self reflection.

"He has a lot of support from a lot of the backstage dancers. It's been a really sad ending to what has been a really fun tour."

An official statement is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

It comes after an insider previously told the paper: "As soon as they were alerted to the remarks, tour producers called a meeting with Wynne.

"He was very apologetic and fully agreed that what he said was inappropriate and unacceptable.

“He was given a warning and told in no uncertain terms that that kind of language is not tolerated."

The u-turn comes after a backlash from fans over the language used.

There are still 12 dates left on the Strictly tour, with Liverpool being the next stop.