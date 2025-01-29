Over 4,500 XL bullies seized a year on from ban, as police chiefs warn of 'huge cost' of housing dangerous dogs

29 January 2025, 00:03

XL Bullies are largely banned in the UK
XL Bullies are largely banned in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police have seized over 4,500 XL bullies since the ban came in a year ago - and chiefs are now warning of the huge extra cost that means for their forces.

Kennel spaces for dangerous dogs seized by police are already reaching capacity, with costs nearly tripling over the past year in comparison to six years previously.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said vet bills and the cost of kennelling banned breeds had risen from £4 million in 2018 to more than £11 million between February and September 2024, adding it can cost around £1,000 a month to keep an XL bully in kennels.

The NPCC said the figure is expected "to rise to as much as £25 million" for the period from February 2024 to April 2025 - representing a predicted 500% increase in police costs from 2018.

Since February, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets will be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

New dangerous dogs law is a 'burden' for police

As well as the XL bully, other banned types of dog under Section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 include the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, dogo Argentino and fila Brasileiro.

Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, the NPCC's lead for dangerous dogs, said the ban was placing "a huge burden on policing".

The police officer added: "We are facing a number of challenges in kennel capacity, resourcing and ever-mounting costs, and as of today we have not received any additional funding to account for this.

West Midlands Police during a county lines raid in Coventry, in which Eight XL bully dogs were seized
West Midlands Police during a county lines raid in Coventry, in which Eight XL bully dogs were seized. Picture: Alamy

"We urgently need the Government to support us in coping with the huge demand the ban has placed on our ever-stretched resources."

Mr Hobrough said conversations were "ongoing with Defra" but there was no formal agreement "whereby any funding has come into any police force to account for these additional demand factors".

Caller argues XL Bullies are owned by the same people who own guns in the US

Speaking at a media briefing to mark one year since the ban came into force, Mr Hobrough said a "huge amount of dogs" had been reported to police over the last year.

Police forces seized 4,586 suspected Section 1 banned dogs throughout England and Wales between February and September 2024.

According to the NPCC, there were 120 dog liaison officers across England and Wales before the ban, with 100 subsequently trained, and a further 40 to be trained.

Mr Hobrough said this meant "in some areas established dog handlers have been called away from other policing duties".

The NPCC said around £560,000 had been spent by police forces on staff overtime between February and September last year in relation to dogs.

Tom Swarbrick: 'If your first thought is you're going to get rid of your dog by tying it to a lamppost, then you shouldn't own one in the first place.'

The Chief Constable of Gwent Police added: "We have had to purchase additional vehicles, equipment and find countless extra kennel spaces from the finite that are available within the industry."

He said changes to legislation would be "beneficial", as it currently gives police forces "just one route" through the court system to deal with dog owners.

The NPCC said it was "aware of court cases not being scheduled until mid-2026" for some dangerously out of control dog cases.

Mr Hobrough told the PA news agency: "What would be helpful would be if we had alternative methods of dealing with people who were in possession of such dogs.

"I think all of us would agree that an unscrupulous dog breeder keeping their dog in abhorrent conditions - using practices such as ear cropping, artificial insemination and keeping them in squalid conditions - they should definitely be going through a court system.

"But an individual, who maybe inadvertently came into a dog that unknowingly they thought was not exempt, if they were of good character and compliance, could potentially benefit from being dealt with outside of a court system."

An XL Bully
An XL Bully. Picture: Getty

The police officer said existing legislation did not give police forces the ability to apply for "cost recompensation in any shape or form", adding that there needed to be a "focus on responsible dog ownership".

Discussing the introduction of the ban, Mr Hobrough said there had been a "real requirement for action" to address the "increasing problem of XL bullies".

He added: "We actively encourage people to report dogs that they're concerned about within their communities, so that we can take the appropriate action."

Mr Hobrough said he was "sure" the number of attacks by XL bullies would "decline over time" because it was no longer in the interest of organised crime groups to produce them.

NPCC tactical lead Superintendent Patrick O'Hara said he did not think all XL bullies were automatically dangerous, but they had the "propensity" to be by their "sheer size and power".

Speaking at the briefing, Mr O'Hara added: "In the right hands, with the right socialisation, with a really responsible owner, a lot of those dogs will never come to notice."

The NPCC said forces in England and Wales seized and euthanised 848 dogs between February and September 2024 at an estimated cost of £340,000.

These were dogs which were surrendered to police by owners who had not complied with the ban, nor taken advantage of the compensation scheme.

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to announce a multi-year overhaul, long-term investments to modernise the Louvre museum

British tourists to be charged more for entry to the Louvre because UK left the EU

Rachel Reeves said Oxford and Cambridge could be the 'Silicon Valley of Europe'

Reeves vows to 'fight for growth' with launch of 'Europe's Silicon Valley', as Starmer invokes spirit of Thatcher

Fashion chain Quiz is on the brink of falling into administration.

High street fashion chain on the brink of administration with 62 stores at risk

Peter Mandelson on Tuesday

Peter Mandelson 'approved as UK ambassador to US' despite past criticisms of Trump

Essex Police is making all of its PCSOs redundant

Police force to get rid of all support officers because of £5 million funding shortfall

Boom's Supersonic XB-1 demonstrator is the first civil aircraft to break the sound barrier since the Concorde

‘New Concorde’ breaks sound barrier during test flight, as owner 'plans commercial trips'

Strictly tour cast

Wynne Evans breaks silence over 'axe' from Strictly live tour following vile sexual comment about co-star

The UK is in an "accelerating jobs car crash"

UK jobs market ‘like after 2008 crash’, recruitment chief warns - as he urges Labour to axe national insurance hike

The 2025 Doomsday Clock time is displayed after the time reveal held by The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists at the United States Institute of Peace on January 28, 2025

‘Continuing on the current path is a form of madness’ - Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever to midnight

Mohamed Samak is accused of killing his wife Joanne

University hockey coach 'stabbed wife to death at home near Birmingham' and claimed she killed herself

Exclusive
Inverness, UK. 28 Nov 2024. Construction site of the new HMP Highland prison in Inverness

Green rules cause delays to thousands of new prison cells, as soaring jail population threatens fresh crisis

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is 'not sad' their marriage ended as he reveals 'weirdest thing' about relationship

The tail of an Air Busan passenger plane with 176 people on board has caught fire before take-off at an airport in South Korea.

Fire breaks out on plane in South Korea with 170 passengers onboard

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif.

Sara Sharif’s killer dad moved to infamous ‘Monster Mansion’ jail holding serial killers, rapists and terrorists

Strictly tour cast

Strictly 'axes Wynne Evans from live tour' following vile sexual comment about co-star

Ministers have rejected calls from a report commissioned by the Home Office to widen the definition of extremism.

Ministers reject calls to widen the definition of extremism

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on the pitch after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City helicopter crash which killed five people ruled accidental

Google is changing the name of Gulf of Mexico into Gulf of America following Donald Trump's order

Google Maps to change name of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ after Trump order

Leo Ross, 12, was murdered in a stabbing in Birmingham earlier this week.

14 year-old charged with 12 year-old boy's murder in Birmingham due for murder trial

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, appearing before MPs

Chris Whitty says assisted dying could come in within two years but warns it shouldn't be rushed
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during an interview after a meeting with business leaders in central London on January 28

Keir Starmer insists economy is 'beginning to turn around' as he bids to rescue UK's stuttering finances
Debbie Griggs, 34, was pregnant when she was reported missing from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs in May 1999

Further charges for convicted murderer who killed pregnant wife and buried remains in back garden in 1999
Sigourney Weaver's performance was disrupted by Just Stop Oil

Two eco-activists arrested after storming West End stage and disrupting Shakespeare play starring Sigourney Weaver
f

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's luxury superyacht Bayesian which sunk off coast of Sicily to be raised from seabed
Protesters have been setting fire and looting the US and French embassies. Here protesters surround the French embassy

Armed protesters set fire to US and French embassies in Congo

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

