Devastated X Factor star shares tribute after 'beautiful' fiancée, 34, dies on wedding day

Tom Mann's fiancée and mother of his baby son has died. Picture: Instagram @tommanninsta/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

X Factor star Tom Mann has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his fiancée, who died on Saturday on what should have been the couple's wedding day.

Mr Mann, 28, said 34-year-old Danielle Hampson died early on Saturday "on what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives".

The couple had recently had a son, Bowie, who is now eight months old.

"I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," Mr Mann wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancée and Bowie.

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

The couple had been together since 2015. Picture: Instagram @tommanninsta

He went on: "I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

"The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.

"My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

The couple had just returned from a holiday in Sardinia.

It is not known what Ms Hampson's cause of death was but she did not suffer from any known health problems.

Mr Mann was on the 2014 series of X Factor as part of boy band Stereo Kicks.

It is thought the couple had been together since 2015.

He proposed in December 2019 and Bowie was born in October 2021.

Posting about the birth of their son, Mr Mann said he had "never known a love like it" and described his wife-to-be as "incredible".

Ms Hampson wrote: "We are saturated with a love I didn't know existed & one I will never be able to put into words."

Mr Mann was on X Factor in 2014 as part of the band Stereo Kicks. Picture: Alamy

The singer-songwriter has received an outpouring of support after sharing the news.

Former Britain's Got Talent contestant and Capital presenter Sonny Jay wrote: "Tom I’m so sorry... sending all the love"

"Tom I'm so so sorry," wrote fellow singer-songwriter Mimi Webb.

"Sending all my love to you & thinking of you... love you brother x we are with you".

Actress Betsy-Blue English said: "This is so heartbreaking. Dani was incredible. I literally have no words, I’m so sorry Tom".