X Factor star's fiancé killed after falling from hotel window as family pay tribute to 'gentle soul'

13 August 2024, 19:58

Union J star Jaymi Hensley was due to marry his fiancé in September
Union J star Jaymi Hensley was due to marry his fiancé in September. Picture: Northamptonshire Police/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

The fiancé of Union J's Jaymi Hensley has died after falling from a hotel window - as family pay tribute to the "gentle soul".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oliver Marmon, known as Olly, died in the early hours of Monday after falling from a third-floor window at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday.

His devastated family have since shared tributes calling him a "spiritual, gentle soul" who was "beautiful both inside and out".

Olly and Jaymi had been together since 2009, with them later announcing their engagement in 2014.

They were due to get married on September 24 this year, with Jaymi sharing an Instagram post to mark the day in 2023.

Oliver Marmon
Oliver Marmon. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Tributes have poured in from family and friends to the "caring and loving" hairdresser.

Olly's mother Julie and stepfather Steve Peacock said: "Words cannot express the devastation and heartbreak I feel over the loss of my beautiful youngest son Oliver, Olly to his friends.

"I can't believe I am having to write this. No mother should have to do this.

"The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel.

"Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself. He was a very talented hairdresser, and it was a passion he took seriously.

"More recently he had been working with his stepdad Steve gardening and loved it so much. He was spiritual and loved the outdoors.

"He touched many lives and everyone he met fell in love with him. Steve referred to Oliver as his son.'I will miss my little Oliver so much and don't know how I will go on without him.

"Such a devastating loss to all our family including his brothers Ben and James and sister Alex, as well as his Auntie Loraine, Uncle Simon and cousin Sophie."

Jaymi and Olly were due to get married in September
Jaymi and Olly were due to get married in September. Picture: Instagram

His dad Leigh and stepmum Vanessa said: "My darling Oliver, I cannot believe that I am writing this. I would give my life to have saved yours.

"I am struggling with every emotion you can think of, grief, anger, guilt, the list goes on.

"I know that you knew how much you were loved. I was so proud of you and everything you achieved. You have been to places that I can only dream of.

"Whatever you put your mind to, you achieved. When you were younger you were a talented sportsperson, musician and of course, hairdresser - your dream job. You won medals and awards in gymnastics and hairdressing.

"Your life was too short, but you squeezed so much into it. You were so kind-hearted, a gentle soul who was just so beautiful inside and out."

Oliver Marmon
Oliver Marmon. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Olly's brother said: "Oliver Marmon you are my little ray of sunshine. You are my best friend. You radiate joy and excitement to all around you.

"You are full of creativity and spontaneous ideas for fun. You are the light of happiness in every room. You are so kind and caring and happy to walk in anyone’s shadow as long as everyone else is smiling.

"You are the bravest soul and no matter how much you felt different you were always so loved by everyone. Never underestimate the difference you made and the lives you touched.

"I didn’t tell you enough, but I was immensely proud of you. Always my best friend and my little Bruva bear."

Jaymi and Olly got together in 2009
Jaymi and Olly got together in 2009. Picture: Instagram

Olly and Jaymi both met when they were 18.

Jaymi was one of the founding members of Union J during the 2012 series of the X Factor, with the group also consisting of George Shelley, Josh Cuthbert and JJ Hamblett.

The group came fourth in the competition and went on to release three albums.

Their most popular songs included Carry You, Beautiful Life and You Got It All.

The band broke up in 2019, after George and Josh left, but reunited for a one-off show in 2022 to mark 10 years since their time on the X Factor.

A reunion tour was also planned but Jaymi revealed that he would not be involved as he could not "sit and watch the legacy that I have tried to sustain for a decade decay any further".

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value

