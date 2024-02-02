Exclusive

XL Bully owner says lack of checks on banned breed risks granting ‘out of control’ dogs exemption certificate

2 February 2024, 21:00 | Updated: 2 February 2024, 21:05

An XL-bully owner has expressed concern over the lack of checks carried out when she was applying for an exemption certificate.
An XL-bully owner has expressed concern over the lack of checks carried out when she was applying for an exemption certificate.

By Sofia Luis-Hobbs

An XL Bully owner has criticised the lack of thorough checks when applying for exemption for the banned breed amid concerns ‘out of control’ dogs could be granted the certificate.

The ban on XL Bullies came into force on Thursday following concerns over the safety of the breed, which means it is a criminal offence to own the breed without a Certificate of Exemption in England and Wales.

Meagan Hodgson, the owner of an XL Bully, told LBC she paid for an exemption certificate but has expressed concerns over the lack of 'thorough checks' before granting the certificate.

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) revealed on Thursday that 40,000 applications had been made for a government Certificate of Exemption before the deadline of midday on 31st January.

But Ms Hodgson said that while she was granted the certificate after paying the £92.40 registration fee, nobody carried out any home checks before granting the exemption.

She said: “Nobody's been out to even chat with us, see us or check the dog. Nobody’s been to check my property is secure for him.

“It’s not solving the issue, because they're not coming out and vetting owners of people who own these dogs and making sure they're not out of control.

“Dogs can be weapons just like a car can, and you would never allow someone to drive a car without knowing they’re capable.

“People are going to exempt their out of control dogs, and that's fine, because now they’ve got a piece of paper that says I’m allowed to keep this dog.”

Ms Hodgson said their XL Bully Dave is 'lovely' dog.
Ms Hodgson said their XL Bully Dave is 'lovely' dog. Picture: Supplied

Read more: Fears more than 10,000 XL Bullies still unregistered as ban on dangerous breed kicks in

Read more: XL Bully dogs to be banned in Scotland after influx of breed across the northern border

It's estimated there are at least 50,000 XL Bullies in the country, meaning that some 10,000 are still in the country despite not having applied for a Certificate of Exemption.

Ms Hodgson said her family dog Dave is a “big, soft, lovely dog” who is “obsessed” with her daughter.

“Every morning, he gets so excited when she comes down the stairs. He follows her everywhere," she said.

Since the rise in attention the breed has been getting in the media, she said she's noticed a marked change in people’s behaviour when she’s out with Dave.

“People will cross the road now, instead of walking straight past us when we’re out.”

The mum from County Durham said she’s also been refused service by Pets At Home - the company that has been grooming their dog since he was a puppy.

“Now he’s officially banned, he's not allowed to go there anymore,” she said.

She said she's struggled to find a groomer for her dog since the ban.
She said she's struggled to find a groomer for her dog since the ban. Picture: Supplied
Ms Hodgson applied for an exemption for her dog.
Ms Hodgson applied for an exemption for her dog. Picture: Supplied

A spokesperson for Pets At Home told LBC: “Creating a safe environment for our colleagues, consumers and pets is of utmost importance to us.”

“While it has been our policy not to groom banned breeds for many years, recent changes to government legislation means XL Bully types now fall into this category.”

While she has now found a new groomer, she says the inconvenience comes alongside an array of other challenges she’s faced since the ban.

Amongst these is online abuse: “I’ve deleted a lot of horrible comments, about people saying my dog should be dead, I’m a terrible mum for having this monster of a dog in my house…and it’s just horrible.”

“Some people are getting a kick out of trolling XL Bully owners.”

As well as holding an exemption certificate, XL Bully owners must also neuter their animals, hold third party public liability insurance for their pets and ensure the dogs are microchipped.

The government has said it “will continue supporting the police to make sure the ban is effectively enforced, and ministers met with police chiefs this week to discuss their preparations to implement the ban.”

