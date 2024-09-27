Exclusive

XL Bullies have created a 'new burden on policing' as forces have to look after dogs waiting for court hearings

XL Bullies killed 16 people in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

XL Bullies have created a “new burden on policing”', a Chief Constable has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The dangerous dog breed, which was banned in February of this year, continues to take up police time and resources, with the American dog killing at least 16 people in 2023 alone.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Friday, Chief Constable of Norfolk Police Paul Sanford, said the banned dog has created a “new burden” for his force.

He said: "Forces across the country have had to do that, it is a new burden on policing, we recognise we've got a role to play here.

Read more: Man charged over death of 'kind' dad-of-one killed by XL bully 'while walking beloved puppy'

“Of course, whilst we're waiting for the court hearings which determine the fate of those dogs, the police are having to kennel those dogs, we're having to spend money on veterinary fees.

“Now we can try and reclaim some of that at the point of the court sentence but it's an additional burden for us but something we recognise we've got to do."

New dangerous dogs law is a 'burden' for police

This comes just a day after A man was charged in connection with the death of Ian Langley, who was killed by an XL bully dog in Sunderland last year.

The 54-year-old was taken to hospital after being attacked by the dog outside a property on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row on October 3 last year. He sadly later died from his injuries.

Christopher Bell, 45, of De La Pole Avenue, Hull, has been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

He will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on October 18.

The dog, an XL bully breed, was killed at the scene.

Known affectionately by friends and family as 'Scouse', Ian was attacked outside his home while he was walking his Patterdale terrier puppy Beau.

"It's absolutely devastating that this has happened to him, he is a lovely, kind man," a friend of Ian, Rachael Barron, 31, said.

Limerick woman seen dancing with her XL Bully dog before tragic death

"He's very slight of build and could not hurt a fly, he would have stood no chance against a dog as big as that, it makes me feel sick to think about it.

"I don't know exactly what has happened but if another dog was trying to get at Beau, Scouse would have done anything to protect him.

"We have been devastated, I haven't even been able to tell the kids yet, they will be so upset. Everyone knew and liked him, he was a lovely guy."

Another friend said: "He didn’t deserve to die. He was a canny lad. He was friendly. It’s a tragedy.”The ban on XL Bullies allows owners to keep their pet as long as they are willing to comply with strict conditions and get them neutered by the end of June unless they are younger than one, in which case they must get the operation done by the end of the year.

Otherwise, the dogs will need to be put down.

They must also always remain muzzled and on a lead when outside.