Animal experts issue warning over rise of 'XL Bully' cats

So-called XL Bully cats have made their way to the US and UK. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Cat lovers have been warned not to buy so-called XL Bully cats which have spread to the US and UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Breeders created the “bully cats”, which are named after the resemblance to the outlawed XL dogs, by mixing the gene that causes hairlessness in sphynx cats with the gene responsible for the short legs of munchkin cats.

However, recent research from experts indicates the cats are prone to serious health conditions, leading them to live much shorter lives than their feline cousins.

The researchers have urged cat lovers to avoid purchasing the cats and fueling the trade of these furless felines.

“Prospective pet owners need to be aware of the risks associated with owning mutant and experimental breeds,” said Dr Grace Carroll of Queen’s University Belfast.

The cats can suffer from serious health complications, experts say. Picture: Instagram

“Consumers hold purchasing power. We can discourage breeders from prioritising aesthetics over the health and welfare of the animals by refusing to buy breeds with extreme traits.

“A fashion toward ethical breeding could ensure future cats are healthier, happier and free to enjoy natural feline behaviour like climbing, jumping and lounging in the sun. We should let cats be cats.”

Social media accounts promote the XL Bully cats on platforms like Instagram, with breeder Bella Jones, who runs breeding firm BullyCats UK, telling the Telegraph her cats are fully “health tested.”

Despite these claims, furless cats are well-known to suffer from health complications and skin infections.

Dr Carroll added: “Kittens already have a limited ability to regulate their body temperature and this is made even more difficult by hairlessness and makes them more susceptible to respiratory infections.

“A lack of fur can also lead to sunburn and skin cancer in hairless cats.”

The average Sphynx cat lives for just 6.7 years, the Doctor said, compared to 12 years for other cat breeds.

“Bully cats, being both hairless and short-legged, may face twice the number of challenges encountered by sphynx and munchkin breeds,” she concluded.