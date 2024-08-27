Man killed in dog attack - including XL Bullies - was 'adored by all' as family pays tribute

27 August 2024, 18:43 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 18:48

Nicholas Glass, 32, died after being bitten by a dog in his relative's garden
Nicholas Glass, 32, died after being bitten by a dog in his relative's garden. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Flaminia Luck

The family of a man who died after being attacked by a number of dogs - including two XL Bullies - have spoken of their devastation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicholas Glass, 32, was found dead in the garden of a relative’s property in Rubery, Worcestershire, in the early hours of 21 August.

A post-mortem revealed he had died as a result of injuries consistent with having been bitten by a dog.

It’s believed up to four dogs were present around the time he was attacked.

Two of the dogs were seized by police at the time, and the remaining pair were found two days later.

Tests have now concluded that two of the dogs were XL Bullies - which are a banned breed.

Emergency services were called to Hereford Close, Rednal, West Midlands
Emergency services were called to Hereford Close, Rednal, West Midlands. Picture: GoogleMaps

West Midlands Police said neither dogs had a certificate of exemption.

Our enquiries into Nicholas’ death continue, and all four of the dogs remain in our secure kennels.

Read more: Wheelchair-bound 96-year-old becomes oldest woman in Britain to admit causing death by dangerous driving

Read more: Former teacher charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims

'Adored by all'

His family said today: “In Nicholas we’ve lost a loving son, brother and uncle who was adored by all of his family and friends.

“He was kind hearted, caring and compassionate and he’d do anything for anyone.

"We are devastated at his loss and we all miss him desperately.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Duane Davis listens to his lawyer

Ex-gang leader accused of killing US hip-hop star Tupac Shakur refused bail

A worker touches up an ancient wall drawing of Greek goddess Demeter

Ancient tombs featuring magnificent wall paintings open to public in Israel

France Government

Macron accused of denying democracy after rejecting left-wing prime minister

Christine Stenson, 66, from the Wheatley area of Doncaster, was last seen on August 12

Body of woman found in search for mum, 66, after she vanished ‘without a trace’

A cloud of sulphur dioxide has passed over Britain after being released in a volcanic eruption in Iceland on Thursday.

Sulphur dioxide cloud passes over Britain after being released in Iceland volcano eruption

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

Two men charged with murder over Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-WEATHER

Exact date weather maps turn deep red as Brits set to scorch in 30C Indian summer

June Mills, of Ainsdale, Merseyside, sat in her wheelchair in the public gallery of the courtroom, with her husband behind her, to enter the plea at the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Tuesday.

Wheelchair-bound 96-year-old becomes oldest woman in Britain to admit causing death by dangerous driving

Kaid Farhan Alkadi on a hospital trolley

Israeli forces rescue hostage from underground tunnel in Gaza

Former teacher of Cheveley has been charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims

Former teacher charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims

An anti-tourism placard is seen during a demonstration in Spain.

Moment Spanish anti-tourism protesters continually use zebra crossing to stop visitors going to the beach

Spencer Matthews ran his way into the record books with his epic marathon feat

'What a feeling!' Spencer Matthews breaks world record by running 30 marathons on sand in 30 days

Katie Price hits out after bankruptcy hearing, as her lawyer claims the public examination of her finances would impact her 'mental wellbeing'

Katie Price hits out after bankruptcy hearing, claiming public examination of her finances would impact her 'mental wellbeing'
Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend.

Four people left fighting for their lives after Notting Hill Carnival

A zookeeper measures a panda

Five-day-old panda twins ‘thriving’ at Berlin Zoo

The Israeli military says it has rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was abducted by Hamas on October 7 last year.

Israeli military rescues hostage held by Hamas in southern Gaza in 'complex rescue operation'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kirstie Allsopp

Kirstie Allsopp brands complaints about her 15-year-old son going interrailing 'absurd'

An Austrian surgeon has been fired after allegedly letting his teenage daughter drill a hole in a patient's skull (stock image)

Austrian surgeon fired after 'letting teenage daughter drill hole in patient's skull'

Hero dance teacher who shielded children in Southport attack is released from hospital after surgery

Hero dance teacher who shielded children in Southport attack is released from hospital after surgery
Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi

Man abducted in October 7 attack rescued by Israeli military

Mark Zuckerberg is seen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with representatives of social media companies at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday January 31, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg says White House 'pressured' Meta to 'censor' Covid-19 stories

A destroyed Russian tank sits on a roadside near the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region

Ukraine controls 500 miles of Russia’s Kursk region, army chief says

Neil Selkirk, 54, who had sustained injuries consistent with having been assaulted, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two men charged with murder after body found in Newcastle park

Seven people died as the superyacht sunk

Captain of sunken Bayesian superyacht to be questioned by prosecutors

Restaurants in Lisbon are reportedly charging locals less than tourists

Holidaymakers hit by ‘two-tier pricing’ at popular European destination as locals eat out for much less
240323 Luke Littler under Swedish Dart Festival den 23 mars 2024 i Göteborg. Foto: Johannes Berner/BILDBYRÅN/kod NN/NN0001 dart darts pilkastning swedish dart festival (Photo by JOHANNES BERNER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Shocking moment darts champion Luke 'The Nuke' Littler beaten by 8-year-old prodigy plucked from crowd

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit