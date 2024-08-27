Man killed in dog attack - including XL Bullies - was 'adored by all' as family pays tribute

Nicholas Glass, 32, died after being bitten by a dog in his relative's garden. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Flaminia Luck

The family of a man who died after being attacked by a number of dogs - including two XL Bullies - have spoken of their devastation.

Nicholas Glass, 32, was found dead in the garden of a relative’s property in Rubery, Worcestershire, in the early hours of 21 August.

A post-mortem revealed he had died as a result of injuries consistent with having been bitten by a dog.

It’s believed up to four dogs were present around the time he was attacked.

Two of the dogs were seized by police at the time, and the remaining pair were found two days later.

Tests have now concluded that two of the dogs were XL Bullies - which are a banned breed.

West Midlands Police said neither dogs had a certificate of exemption.

Our enquiries into Nicholas’ death continue, and all four of the dogs remain in our secure kennels.

'Adored by all'

His family said today: “In Nicholas we’ve lost a loving son, brother and uncle who was adored by all of his family and friends.

“He was kind hearted, caring and compassionate and he’d do anything for anyone.

"We are devastated at his loss and we all miss him desperately.”