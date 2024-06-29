'Dangerously out of control' XL bully shot dead by police after attacking members of public

An XL Bully has been shot dead in Manchester by police. Picture: GoogleImages/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Police have shot dead a "dangerously out of control" XL Bully in Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called on Friday evening to Gladstone Road in Eccles following reports it injured a woman and was attacking members of the public.

Greater Manchester Police said they were "unsuccessful" at being able to safely secure the animal.

They added it was "destroyed at the scene as the last possible option".

Two men were later arrested and detained after confronting officers.

The victim of the attack is still receiving treatment for her injuries, the force added.

GMP said enquiries regarding the dog owner are ongoing.

Police rushed to the scene after reports of an XL Bully attacking members of the public. Picture: Google Images

A GMP spokesperson said: "At around 9pm tonight (Friday 28 June 2024) on Gladstone Road in Eccles we were called to several reports of a dog dangerously out of control that was subsequently attacking the public and injured a woman in the process.

"Initially, both local officers and the public were unable to regain control of the dog.

Specialised officers were deployed and tried to safely secure the XL Bully but were unsuccessful.

"This meant unfortunately due to the risk and harm it was causing as a banned breed it was destroyed at the scene as the last possible option.

"Two men were later arrested and detained after confronting officers.

"The woman victim is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

"We understand the concern this incident will raise within the community but our officers have a duty to act in challenging situations on a regular basis with the aim of keeping everyone safe."

Read more: Rishi Sunak speaks of 'hurt and anger' at daughters having to hear Reform campaigner's P*** slur