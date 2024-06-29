'Dangerously out of control' XL bully shot dead by police after attacking members of public

29 June 2024, 07:29 | Updated: 29 June 2024, 07:30

An XL Bully has been shot dead in Manchester by police
An XL Bully has been shot dead in Manchester by police. Picture: GoogleImages/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Police have shot dead a "dangerously out of control" XL Bully in Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called on Friday evening to Gladstone Road in Eccles following reports it injured a woman and was attacking members of the public.

Greater Manchester Police said they were "unsuccessful" at being able to safely secure the animal.

They added it was "destroyed at the scene as the last possible option".

Two men were later arrested and detained after confronting officers.

The victim of the attack is still receiving treatment for her injuries, the force added.

GMP said enquiries regarding the dog owner are ongoing.

Police rushed to the scene after reports of an XL Bully attacking members of the public
Police rushed to the scene after reports of an XL Bully attacking members of the public. Picture: Google Images

A GMP spokesperson said: "At around 9pm tonight (Friday 28 June 2024) on Gladstone Road in Eccles we were called to several reports of a dog dangerously out of control that was subsequently attacking the public and injured a woman in the process.

"Initially, both local officers and the public were unable to regain control of the dog.

Specialised officers were deployed and tried to safely secure the XL Bully but were unsuccessful.

"This meant unfortunately due to the risk and harm it was causing as a banned breed it was destroyed at the scene as the last possible option.

"Two men were later arrested and detained after confronting officers.

"The woman victim is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

"We understand the concern this incident will raise within the community but our officers have a duty to act in challenging situations on a regular basis with the aim of keeping everyone safe."

Read more: Rishi Sunak speaks of 'hurt and anger' at daughters having to hear Reform campaigner's P*** slur

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

England v Slovenia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024

Phil Foden pictured for the first time since birth of baby son as he returns to play for England in the Euros

The Ajuy caves are famous on the island and were declared a natural monument in 1987

British woman dies after being caught in the sea at famous Canary Island caves

Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump as a 'one man crimewave'.

Joe Biden vows to stay in presidential race as he declares Trump a 'one man crimewave'

An 11-year-old girl had to be put on three weeks of kidney dialysis after eating a salad chicken sandwich.

Girl, 11, needed three weeks of kidney dialysis in E.Coli sandwich outbreak, as two victims start legal action

Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans were found dead at home

Police investigating deaths of TV paramedic and girlfriend, 22, ‘not looking for anyone else’

Police have released an image of a suspect they want to speak to in connection with a 'series of homophobic hate crimes'.

Police hunt suspect behind ‘string of homophobic hate crimes’ as they issue photo of man vandalising pride flags

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the shocking footage

Police investigate shocking video of HMP Wandsworth inmate and female prison guard having sex in cell

A plane had to be escorted off the runway due to 'hot brakes' causing knock-on travel chaos.

Thousands of passengers hit by flight cancellations and delays at Gatwick Airport after plane issue with ‘hot brakes’

Gavin Plumb was arrested at home

Moment security guard accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby is arrested at home in police raid

Jay Slater's best friend has spoken about their final call together.

Jay Slater’s best friend reveals he heard missing teenager ‘slipping on rocks’ in final phone call

Fire crews on the tarmac at Gatwick after the plane was halted due to 'hot brakes'

‘Disabled’ plane with 'hot brakes' on runway sparks chaos at Gatwick airport

Rishi Sunak has said he is angry about the racism against him

Rishi Sunak speaks of 'hurt and anger' at daughters having to hear Reform campaigner's P*** slur

Thousands of customers with HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money have been affected

Thousands of HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money customers hit by payment problems - and it’s payday

Gavin Plumb (l) and Holly Willoughby (r)

Obese security guard admits kidnap and rape chats about Holly Willoughby 'massively regrettable'

Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans were found dead at home

Final call of TV paramedic made just an hour before he was found dead with girlfriend, as police launch murder probe

A Ryanair Boeing 737-8200 MAX at Palma de Mallorca earlier this month (File Image)

Ryanair Boeing 737 Max plunged 2,000ft in 17 seconds during flight to London Stansted

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

Police hunting for Jay Slater call in volunteers to help with 'massive search' for missing teen on Saturday
Police arrested the activists

27 Just Stop Oil activists arrested in coordinated raid after group threatened to disrupt summer holidays
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Jay Slater has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

Ghoulish Jay Slater tourists take jeep trips to house where teen vanished as mother calls in TikTok sleuths to help
Landry Nguemo

Former Celtic footballer dies aged 38, as 'shocked and saddened' club pays tribute

The fire broke out in a block of flats in North Woolwich, east London

Five taken to hospital as fire rips through 10th floor flat in east London tower block

Jay Slater's mother has withdrawn some of the fundraiser money to fly friends to Tenerife

Jay Slater fundraiser reaches £40k as mother takes out money to fly friends to Tenerife to join desperate search
Gillian Keegan warned that Labour were only thinking about Eton with their private school tax plan

'They have one private school in mind - Eton': Education Sec says Labour 'putting politics above pupils' with tax raid
Oh my word, what a choice Americans have in November: Jon Sopel's blistering take on the US Presidential debate

Oh my word, what a choice Americans have in November: Jon Sopel's blistering take on the US Presidential debate
The economy performed slightly better than expected in early 2024

Economy grew more than first estimated in early 2024, in 'boost to next Prime Minister'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children
Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.

Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit