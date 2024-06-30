Police defend shooting dead 'dangerously out of control' XL Bully in street saying it was 'last possible option'

30 June 2024, 08:48 | Updated: 30 June 2024, 09:01

An XL Bully was shot dead in Manchester by police on Friday
An XL Bully was shot dead in Manchester by police on Friday after injuring a woman. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Greater Manchester Police have defended the decision to shoot dead a "dangerously out of control" XL Bully in Salford saying it was the "last possible option".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers received reports of a "dangerously out of control" dog attacking members of the public, including a woman, in Eccles at about 9pm on Friday.

Armed officers shot the animal on Gladstone Road at the scene after police and members of the public failed to "regain control" of it, the force said.

Footage shared on social media appears to show officers firing at the dog several times as it runs through a residential street.

A man can be heard repeatedly shouting "please don't kill my dog" in the video.

Police rushed to the scene after reports of an XL Bully attacking members of the public
Police rushed to the scene after reports of an XL Bully attacking members of the public. Picture: Google Images

Specialised officers were deployed and tried to safely secure the XL Bully but were unsuccessful.

They added it was "destroyed at the scene as the last possible option".

Two men were later arrested and detained after confronting officers.

The victim of the attack is still receiving treatment for her injuries, the force added.

Milton Keynes,UK - May 18th 2024: XL Bully dog on a lead and wearing a muzzle as required by UK law
XL Bully dog on a lead and wearing a muzzle as required by UK law. Picture: Alamy

GMP said inquiries into who owned the dog were ongoing.

It said in a statement on Friday: "Initially, both local officers and the public were unable to regain control of the dog.

"Specialised officers were deployed and tried to safely secure the XL bully but were unsuccessful.

"This meant unfortunately due to the risk and harm it was causing as a banned breed it was destroyed at the scene as the last possible option.

"We understand the concern this incident will raise within the community but our officers have a duty to act in challenging situations on a regular basis with the aim of keeping everyone safe."

One man, whose car was hit by a bullet, told the BBC he thought the police response was "very excessive".

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

The Government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 16 deaths due to dog attacks in 2023, a sharp rise from preceding years where the number had been in single figures.

