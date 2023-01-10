Yorkshire police officer who pulled down woman's top and took pictures guilty of sexual assault

Former police officer Paul Hinchcliffe. Picture: South Yorkshire Police/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A South Yorkshire Police officer who pulled down a women's top and took a picture of her chest has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court where jurors heard how he took a picture of the woman, which he sent to one of his colleagues.

Jurors were also told how Mr Hinchcliffe made inappropriate comments to the 18-year-old girl after a night out, including "God I'd do you, is that bad?"

Mr Hinchcliffe also told the woman "had the bum of a 12-year-old girl".

He claims he was making a joke, saying it was a line from an old Arnold Schwarzenegger film, YorkshireLive reports.

PC Paul Hinchcliffe has been found guilty of sexual assault. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

He told the court: "The people at work - other guys - would often make silly comments like that."

As for making an inappropriate comment about watching her go to the toilet, Mr Hinchcliffe said: "I could have quite possibly said something like that but there's nothing sexual in it, it's just banter. I'm not saying I didn't, but I can't remember saying it."

Read More: Disgraced London GP sexually assaulted 28 women after telling them they could have cancer 'like Jade Goody'

Read More: Husbands 'spent holiday money on strippers' say strip club's lawyers as it's shuttered amid spiking claims

Another officer told Mr Hinchcliffe he could face prison time after he received the inappropriate picture of the woman.

The officer, Ian Dillon, said: "My feeling was a combination of being quite angry, because I was with my wife at that point, and a little bit shocked as well."

Mr Dillon said he received another image from Mr Hinchcliffe where the disgraced officer's hands were in front of a women's chest.

He texted his colleague back: "It's all looking a bit gropey there Hinchy, you behaving yourself?"

Mr Hinchcliffe replied: "They made me, they said 'Please, please Hinch pretend you're grabbing your mammaries,' I said no and they made me."

Mr Dillon said: "Oh the old, 'They made me b*******,' enjoy prison Hinch."

Mr Hinchcliffe will be sentenced at a later date.