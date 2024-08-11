'You cannot wash your hands of blood': Backlash grows against Turkey's stray dog 'massacre'

Protestors take a stand against Turkey's dog massacre. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Millions of stray dogs in Turkey are being captured and killed after a new law means they can be put down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pictures and videos shared on social media reveal the scale of the "massacre", with police searching for and killing the animals in response to legislation which passed at the end of July.

The law was created by President Tayyip Erdogan and were introduced in response to concerns about attacks, road accidents and rabies in the country, which has an estimated 4 million stray dogs.

It was designed to remove dogs off the streets and place them in shelters, but the law states that any dogs revealing aggressive behaviour or those with untreatable diseases will be put down.

At the moment the country has 322 animal shelters with a capacity of 105,000 dogs, and according to the bill this is inadequate regarding the number of strays, which has prompted many to think large numbers would be put down.

When passing the bill last month, Erdogan said: "Despite the opposition's provocations and campaigns based on lies and distortions, the national assembly once again listened to the people, refusing to ignore the cries of the silent majority."

The law was approved with 275 votes in favour, and 224 against, and means that all municipalities will have to spend at least 0.3% of their annual budget on animal rehabilitation services, and building or upgrading shelters.

Read More: Police shoot man carrying 'weapon' in Surrey village following 'altercation

Read More: Impact of far-right riots to be felt for 'months and years to come' says justice secretary, as arrested appear in court

They will be given until 2028 to do so, but animal rights activists are demanding neutering campaigns to be boosted instead.

Meanwhile, the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) said it would appeal against the legislation in the Constitutional Court.

Murat Emir, a senior deputy with the Republican People's party, or CHP, told MailOnline: "You have made a law that is morally, conscientiously and legally broken.

"You cannot wash your hands of blood."

During the past few weeks, thousands of people have protested on the streets against the law, on occasion getting into skirmishes with police and holding banners featuring slogans such as "You cannot kill them" and "Take back the law".

Residents of Turkish towns and cities typically take care of street animals, creating makeshift shelters, food and water for them.

According to one survey, just 3 per cent of citizens are in support of them being put down, but 80 per cent want dogs to be put in shelters.