'You did us so proud': Nation reacts to England's crushing Euro 2020 final loss to Italy

Gareth Southgate was just a few spot-kicks away from lifting the Euros trophy. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Prince William has led the nation in commiserating England's footballers after they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions sent the country into a rapturous celebration when Manchester United defender Luke Shaw scored an early goal to put his side a goal ahead.

However, the Italians pulled a goal back midway through the second half, with the two sides needing a nail-biting penalty shootout to decide the tournament.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed to score from the spot, meaning the European Championship trophy went to Rome for the first time since 1968.

Read more: FA 'appalled' as England stars given racist online abuse after Italy loss

Read more: 49 arrests in central London after England's crushing Euro defeat

Amid an outpouring of gratitude for England's vanquished players, the Duke of Cambridge was among the names offering his support to the young squad.

"Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory," he wrote on the official Kensington Royal Twitter account.

"@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W"

Read more: Heartbreak for England as Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties

Read more: Prince George celebrates as England take 1-0 lead against Italy

Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021

Boris Johnson also took to social media to congratulate the Three Lions for doing England proud.

The prime minister wrote on Twitter: "That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his @England squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Heartbreaking. On and off the pitch, this team is the very best of our country. They've done us proud."

Read more: Group of England fans breaks through barriers at Wembley stadium

Read more: England fans let off flares and gather in thousands for Euro 2020 final

That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his @England squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2021

Heartbreaking.



On and off the pitch, this team is the very best of our country.



They've done us proud.#EURO2020 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Adele was among the famous faces thanking the team for a captivating tournament.

The London-born singer watched the final from the US and shared a picture showing her in her England shirt after the game.

"You did us so proud!" Adele wrote. "You brought our game home and brought us all together."

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa said she was watching the game during a video shoot and shared a picture of her impromptu set-up.

After Italy had been declared champions, the pop star posted a picture of Saka and wrote: "All the boys made us so proud!!!!! Well done on such a great game!

"We love you England we'll bring it home soon enough."

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher also sent a message of support to the 19-year-old Arsenal star, whose penalty was saved by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He tweeted: "Love saka."

Love saka — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

He added: "It's all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup. It is what it it is."

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom shared a smiling selfie and wrote: "Heads up England! So much to be proud of.

"You are a team to beat, a team we love and support and a team we respect."

Idris Elba shared a picture of Saka while model Jourdan Dunn posted snaps of all the players who failed to score a penalty, as well as Raheem Sterling, and wrote: "KINGS."

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, shared a selfie of himself looking blue in his England shirt and wrote: "YeUgGHhh."

Stephen Fry wrote : "Alright, football gods, I'll wait another 55 years then. But I warn you, unless biotech comes up with something impressive, I'll fairly certainly be dead...

"Bah, grr, poo and bother."

Singer Rebecca Ferguson tweeted: "Well done England and congratulations Italy It was a close game and the players played well!

"Sending love to our England team, you did us all proud. Don't feel down everybody is proud of you."

Meanwhile, Nigella Lawson said: "Congratulations Italy. And thank you Gareth, thank you lads. You made us proud."

Former EastEnders star Ross Kemp, who has repeatedly shared jubilant videos on social media after England goals or victories, shared a subdued clip on Twitter.

He said: "So the ride is over. It has been a pretty fantastic display by England. Congratulations to Italy.

"England, you have inspired a nation. You have made us feel happy.

"It's sad it ended this way but think of all the teams that didn't make the final.

"I'm pretty sure that I speak for nearly every English fan when I say that we still think that you are a new England side and you can only get better, so thank you Gareth, thank you England."