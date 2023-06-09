Heartbreak as young couple expecting baby boy killed in horror crash with lorry

Jessica Poole, 18, and Josh Alexander, 21, were killed in the horror crash. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been paid to soon-to-be parents Jessica Poole and Josh Alexander, who were killed in a crash with a lorry on Monday night.

Jessica, 18, was around four months pregnant when their white Vauxhall Corsa crashed with a white truck in Woodchurch, Kent.

Jessica and Josh, both from Hastings, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been pouring in for the couple, with Josh described as someone who "brought the best out of everyone".

His father, Ben Sissens, said he has been left with a "void" that can never be filled.

Josh Alexander was described as a "fitness fanatic". Picture: Facebook

Mr Sissens told KentOnline: "You were my first, my everything, my mini me, my heart, my soul and my proudest achievement.

"Rest now my darling, with your beautiful Jess and your baby boy."

Meanwhile, Josh's friend Ben Wheeler wrote online: "I have never met someone just as amazing, honest, kind and hardworking as you are.

"You deserved the world and deserved to be with Jess and your little boy.

"I hope all three of you are together in a better place. You'll be forever missed."

A third friend, Michael Harmer, said: "You were a blessing to my life and everyone else's - your light was radiant and you never failed to bring the best out of everyone."

Jessica Poole, 18, was around four months pregnant. Picture: Facebook

Those close to Jessica have also paid tribute following the horror smash, with one friend writing online: "I am unbelievably lost for words and in complete disbelief.

"[I am] still wrapping my head around the fact my angel girl is gone, I am absolutely heartbroken.

"You taught me the meaning of friendship and was and will always be the kindest soul I have ever come across.

"From being school girls to learning adulthood together, I made some of the most amazing memories with you and memories I will cherish forever.

"From talking everyday and being with you all the time to having nothing but the mark you will leave behind, breaks my heart.

"I am more than lucky to have been apart of your life and you truly brightened mine.

"Losing you will be something I will never heal from but living on for you is something I promise.

"I hope you're somewhere at peace up there with baby Marcus [and] Josh. Never forget me because I will never forget you, I love you my special girl."

Witnesses should call 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting MM/MD/059/23.