Young man dies and two others injured in North London shooting

One man died and two others were injured after a shooting in Wood Green. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A young man has died and two others have been injured after a shooting in North London.

Firearms officers and paramedics raced to the scene in Wood Green, where the man, believed to be in his early 20s, was pronounced dead.

A second victim was taken to hospital with injuries while a third is believed to have been shot as he rode past, the Met said.

The emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Green Lanes at 10.31pm on Tuesday.

Officers are trying to contact the next of kin of the man who died at the scene and formal identification has not taken place.

Police were called again just before 11pm when a 24-year-old man took himself to hospital with gunshot injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

They were then called to a home in the Edmonton area, when a man in his 20s said he had been shot while he was riding past the shooting. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Crime scenes have been put in place and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 8093/21SEP, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.