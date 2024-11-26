‘I was murdered’: Young mother took her own life and left note accusing her ex of 'years of abuse,' court hears

26 November 2024, 19:34

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line ‘after suffering years of abuse’
Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line ‘after suffering years of abuse’. Picture: Handout

By Asher McShane

A vulnerable young mother killed herself after leaving a note claiming "I was murdered" after suffering years of alleged abuse by her ex-boyfriend, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hairdresser Kiena Dawes, 23, also said her former partner Ryan Wellings, 30, had, "killed me", Preston Crown Court was told.

Wellings denies manslaughter, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour to Ms Dawes during their two-year relationship.

Opening the case for the prosecution, Paul Greaney KC told jurors that on July 22 2022, Ms Dawes, from Fleetwood, Lancashire, had driven to a friend's home, but when she got there, her friend was in the shower.

The "bright and popular" young mother let herself in, then placed down the car seat with her nine-month-old daughter still inside and then left the house, Mr Greaney said.

She then travelled to a country lane and took her own life on a railway line.

'I lost faith in the world': Teacher of Southport dance class where three girls were killed speaks for the first time

British troops deployed in hunt for whoever is behind drone flights over US air bases in the UK

‘Bright and popular’ young mother Kiena took her own life on a railway line after leaving her baby daughter with a friend
‘Bright and popular’ young mother Kiena took her own life on a railway line after leaving her baby daughter with a friend. Picture: Facebook

Mr Greaney said Ms Dawes had left her mobile phone alongside her daughter and had written a suicide note on it.

Ms Dawes' phone note, shown on screen in court, read: "The end. I fought hard, I fought long. I went through pain no one could imagine.

"I was murdered. Ryan Wellings killed me. He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I didn't deserve it.

"I hope my life saves another by police services acting faster. Don't let bullies live free."

Addressing her daughter, she then wrote: "I'm sorry I let you go ... I'm so sorry I had to go.

"The world turned their back on me. I was strong. I had dreams. I had a future at one point. That was taken away from me."

She added in the note she hoped her daughter was "kept away from the monster who is called her dad".

Mr Greaney told jurors Ms Dawes' own words represented the prosecution case, that her death was caused by Wellings' actions and he is guilty of her manslaughter.

He said almost from the beginning of their relationship, Wellings had repeatedly subjected Ms Dawes to controlling and coercive behaviour, abuse and violence, over a prolonged period.

Ms Dawes had been diagnosed with an Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder, resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, the court heard.

Wellings exploited her mental health condition, jurors heard, and while the condition played a part in her decision to take her own life, so too did his abuse, including a final assault which left her in hospital 11 days before she took her own life.

The defendant claims Ms Dawes' accusations against him are either untrue or exaggerated and any injuries she suffered before her death were a result of his attempts to restrain her or accidental.

The couple first met each other through Ms Dawes' brother, a friend of the defendant, in January 2020 and an "intense" relationship began. within weeks Wellings had his new girlfriend's name and face tattooed on his body, the court heard.

After the first Covid lockdown began, Ms Dawes moved to Dorset and Wellings followed shortly after.

But in May 2020 a friend of Ms Dawes visited the flat to find it smashed up and she told her friend that Wellings had tried to strangle her with an iPhone charger cable.

On another occasion, Wellings accused Ms Dawes of sleeping with a friend of theirs, screamed at her she was a "slag", threw a stool at her and told her to kill herself, it is alleged.

Ms Dawes fled from the house, but later returned to him, a repeated pattern in their relationship.

The trial continues.

If you are affected by any issues in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

