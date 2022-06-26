Breaking News

At least 17 young people found dead in South African nightclub

26 June 2022, 08:51 | Updated: 26 June 2022, 09:33

The incident happened in the town of East London in Eastern Cape
The incident happened in the town of East London in Eastern Cape. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

At least 17 young people have been found dead at a nightclub in South Africa, police have said.

The bodies were found in Enyobeni Tavern, a popular tavern in the suburb of Scenery Park in Eastern Cape.

The victims are all aged between 18 and 20.

The cause of death is not yet known, police said, but witnesses have said the bodies have 'no obvious sign of injury'.

There has been some speculation the death toll could actually be as high as 22.

Family members gathered outside, desperate to find out whether their loves ones are among the dead.

South African news outlet Dispatch Live has a reporter there.

They described the scene as "horrific", with the bodies strewn over the floor, chairs and tables.

They said photos from the tavern were not fit for publication.

Dispatch Live reported that police were refusing to let parents to the bodies of their children.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said police were alerted by members of the public to the incident.

Police told Reuters the circumstances of the deaths are "under investigation", and that it is too early to establish the cause of death.

The spokesperson added the individuals were between the ages of 18 and 20.

Updates to follow

