'You're not prepared to answer': Nick Ferrari clashes with minister over lockdown power extension

By Patrick Grafton-Green

LBC’s Nick Ferrari clashed with health minister Helen Whatley over an expected six-month extension to "authoritarian" lockdown powers in England, telling her “you’re not prepared to answer” in a fiery exchange.

Despite fierce criticism, MPs are expected to approve an extension to the Coronavirus Act, which gives the Government emergency powers to tackle the pandemic, later this week.

Ms Whatley was asked by Nick about the “authoritarian approach of some of these restrictions" and why they are necessary until October when, according to the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown, all restrictions should be lifted on June 21.

Ms Whatley said the legislation includes “the furlough scheme and also the sick pay that means that you can take sick pay from day one and that can be applied if you are isolating for Covid”.

She added: “The restrictions are reviewed more frequently... they’re reviewed every 35 days, but we know with the roadmap that we will continue to need restrictions at least through until June 21.

But she added that Boris Johnson has been "quite clear that’s the soonest that we can envisage we can lift all the restrictions", adding: "We are being driven by the data rather than the dates."

A number of senior Tories, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and Mark Harper and Steve Baker of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG), have raised concerns over how the plans are consistent with the PM’s pledge to restore the country's freedoms as the vaccine programme rolls out.

Nick said the Government had “enjoyed” Coronavirus Act powers “for the best part of a year”, and reiterated “why do we need to take that through to possibly October?”

Ms Whatley took issue with the word “enjoyed” saying: “I wouldn’t say they are powers that the Government has enjoyed having".

She added they have been “put in place in order to save people’s lives from the virus and to control its spread".

Nick then asked for a third time, “why it’s necessary to keep this until October" and Ms Whatley again pointed to supporting people through “the furlough scheme and sick pay”.

Nick responded: “You’re not going to answer the question are you? I’ve asked three times minister, why it’s necessary for you to have these laws... you keep talking about furlough, clearly you’re not prepared to answer are you?”

When Ms Whatley said she believed she had answered, he added: “You think you’ve answered, I’m asking why you need emergency powers for an additional six months, you’ve mentioned furlough three times and the fight against coronavirus, you honestly think that’s an adequate answer do you minister?

“We’ll just park it there because I don’t think it is,” he said.