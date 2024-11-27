YouTuber dies in freak snowstorm while making video in remote Swedish wilderness

27 November 2024, 15:41 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 15:48

Storm was a YouTuber, who often made videos in remote wilderness.
By Alice Padgett

A YouTuber froze to death in a Swedish snowstorm while making a video in the remote wilderness.

Storm De Beul, 22, was trekking in northern Swedish when he was caught in a freak snowstorm.

He was caught in the blizzard while camping in his tent - sending a heartbreaking message to his grandmother that night: "It's snowing heavily here. But don't worry, I'll survive, you know."

Elisabeth Rademaker, the youtuber's mother, said to the Daily Mail: "I keep imagining his last moments. It devastates me."

She said trees were uprooted in the storm, and his tent may have blown away.

The temperature dropped to -6C, feeling like -18C.

When he was found his feet and lower legs were frozen and his nose was broken, suggesting he had fallen.

Storm regularly made videos of him wild camping in Northern Europe.
Storm was caught in a freak snowstorm.
His friend reportedly told him about the risks of the coming storm.

Storm had been a days walk away from his car when he contacted emergency services for help, but due to the adverse weather conditions, they were unable to reach him.

When they got to him the following day - it was too late.

Storm posted content of his adventures in wilderness in Northern Europe to his 1000 Youtube subscribers, on @StormOutdoorsy.

His father, speaking to Belgian news site 7sur7, said that he will search for his son's belongings when the snow has thawed.

He said: "His videos are a priceless legacy for us. But now his camera is there, somewhere in the snow, full of images from his very last trek. I would love nothing more than to get it back."

They said that he loved to be alone and spend time in nature.

