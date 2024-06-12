YouTube star Ben Potter known as Comicstorian died in 'single car crash'

Ben Potter was an American comic book content creator known as Comicstorian, who had a following of three million subscribers. Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

YouTube star Ben Potter known as Comicstorian died in a 'single car crash', police have said.

The 40-year-old was killed in a car crash on Saturday June 8, PEOPLE reported.

A Colorado State Patrol press release shared with the outlet said the incident happened at 9:19 a.m. local time on I-25 near Fort Collins.

“The Windsor resident was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate.

"He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times."

The release added that Potter "succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene.”

He was the only person in the vehicle and the only one involved in the crash, police said, adding that speed and other influences that may have impaired Potter's driving did not appear to be factors.

Potter's wife Nathalie confirmed her husband's passing on Tuesday, describing his death as an "unfortunate accident".

In a statement on the Comicstorian X, formerly Twitter, page, Nathalie Potter said: “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums.

“To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.

"As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine.

"He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.

"He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else's.

"Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that.

"His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this.

"Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube.

"The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.

"We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now."

Tributes have poured in from online users since the announcement speaking of Mr Potter’s qualities as a content creator and as a person.

“So sorry for your loss, and for all of our loss,” one user said.

“I've watched countless hours of his videos over the years and his love of comics and storytelling was evident from his enthusiasm in each and every video. He'll be sorely missed.”

Another user said: “Comicstorian was an absolutely incredible YouTuber that pioneered so much and got so many people into reading comics. Rest in peace.”

Writer Jimmy Palmiotti described the news as “heartbreaking” while voice actress Susan Eisenberg said: “Nathalie, I am so sorry for your loss. Your husband was adored by so many, & he will be so missed.”

Writer Robert Venditti praised Mr Potter for inspiring the younger generations to develop a passion for comic books.

“When my oldest was in 6th grade, the school asked me to speak to their writing classes,” Venditti said.

“Afterward, a group of kids came up to me all excited because they’d watched Benny cover my books on Comicstorian. His love of comics was infectious. Rest in peace, Benny.”