YouTuber Andrew Cross dies aged 36 after being taken off life support weeks after horror crash

6 March 2025, 08:56

YouTube star Andrew Cross has died at the age of 36
YouTube star Andrew Cross has died at the age of 36. Picture: Instagram/AndrewCross

By Will Conroy

YouTube star Andrew Cross has died at the age of 36 after being taken off life support following a “severe” car accident at the end of January.

The adventurer, known as ‘Desert Drifter’ on the online platform, is understood to have died peacefully on Tuesday, surrounded by loved ones after sustaining a serious brain injury in the crash in Colorado.

On Wednesday, the Mesa County Coroner's Office in Colorado confirmed to TMZ that Andrew died from the injuries sustained “when he was rear-ended at high speed while waiting at a stoplight”.

Andrew's family have raised over $489K on GoFundMe to help support his wife, Evelyn
Andrew's family have raised over $489K on GoFundMe to help support his wife, Evelyn. Picture: Instagram/AndrewCross

The YouTuber’s sister Jenna Spooner announced the news on the CaringBridge website, saying: “Andrew’s spirit is free, surrounded by light & love.”

“He went to be with the Lord today. It was peaceful and full of love in the room with Evelyn by his side, his parents and close friends nearby.

She added: “Before removing Andrew from life support yesterday, they put him on a mobile ventilator and walked a loop around the whole ICU while all the available staff lined the hallway as a way to honor him.

“Then in the room, friends & family read scripture, prayed, and sang during the process of removing life support and for over an hour afterwards. It was peaceful and beautiful.

“Andrew really lived life to the fullest, and his story and impact isn’t over yet. It’s been wonderful to get to know him in new ways as we’ve seen photos and stories shared by so many. We look forward to more of that as we honor a life well lived.”

The family had said earlier this week they had made the “difficult decision” to remove Andrew from life support, after acknowledging his discomfort in late February.

“We know that a life dependent on machines is not what Andrew wants. It’s not God’s will for Andrew, either,” Jenna said on Sunday.

Andrew, who had nearly 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, described his videos as “exploration and adventure with a historical twist”, documenting desert tours and mountain climbs.

I Found a Network of Signals from a Prehistoric Civilization

The Virginia-born adventurer was tragically involved in a two-car accident at the end of January, when he was rear-ended at high speed while stopped.

The other driver Ragnar Nickolas Kristl was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, careless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Andrew's family have raised over $489K on GoFundMe to help support his wife, Evelyn, financially for medical bills, food, or any other expenses that may come up.

