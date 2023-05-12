YouTuber admits crashing plane for video views and faces up to 20 years in prison

12 May 2023, 15:44 | Updated: 12 May 2023, 15:47

Trevor Jacob faces 20 years in prison
Trevor Jacob faces 20 years in prison. Picture: Trevor Jacob/YouTube

By Kit Heren

A YouTuber will plead guilty to obstructing a federal investigation after deliberately crashing the plane he was flying in a sponsored video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trevor Jacob's video depicting the crash was viewed more than 2.9 million times.

He originally claimed he crashed the plane accidentally and said at the time that he did not jump out of his plane for views. But he later admitted to staging the incident for a sponsored video called: "I crashed my plane".

Mr Jacob, 29, has now agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, the US justice department said.

Read more: Terrifying moment plane flying from Edinburgh to New York is forced to land after wing bursts into flames

Read more: Wheelchair user forced to crawl off Ryanair flight in Sweden after being told help would take over an hour

The charge, destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, carries a sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.

I Crashed My Airplane

Mr Jacob is expected to make a court appearance in the coming weeks.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said that he “did not intend to reach his destination, but instead planned to eject from his aircraft during the flight and video himself parachuting to the ground and his aeroplane as it descended and crashed”.

The crash took place in November 2021 while Mr Jacob flew over Los Padres National Forest in California.

The video shows him climbing out of the plane in mid-air, before jumping into a skydive from the door.

He films his descent to the ground, while cameras remain on the plane itself.

Trevor Jacob descending to the ground
Trevor Jacob descending to the ground. Picture: Trevor Jacob/YouTube

Mr Jacob claimed that the engine failed, but prosecutors claim he always intended to crash the plane.

He reported his crash to the National Transportation Safety Board, who said he was responsible for preserving the wreckage.

The Federal Aviation Authority said Mr Jacob flew in a helicopter to the site and took the plane's wreckage away to dismantle it in order to obstruct an investigation.

Some video viewers were sceptical of his story from the start, pointing out that he was already wearing his parachute and didn't even try to land the plane safely.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The New York bill was supported by charities and activists, including self-styled "Fat Fab Feminist" Victoria Abraham

Overweight people to be protected against discrimination in New York despite concerns people 'will sue over anything'

Wrecked buildings

Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes hit Gaza as Palestinian militants fire rockets towards Jerusalem

A man has been charged with criminal damage of ULEZ cameras

Man charged with damaging Ulez cameras, as police launch crackdown after TfL report 96 incidents of criminal damage

Prince William revealed he was left "unable to walk for a week" after playing football just days before the Coronation.

Prince William 'left unable to walk for a week' after playing football ahead of Coronation

Dead bat

Tiny bats provide ‘glimmer of hope’ against a fungus threatening entire species

Breaking
The seven-year-old was beaten and stabbed before being dumped in a warehouse

Neighbour who battered Nikki Allan, 7, with a brick and stabbed her 37 times guilty of 1992 murder

France Iran Citizens Freed

French officials say two freed in Iran are on way to Paris

Rishi Sunak has said it is 'disappointing' that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be allowed to speak at Eurovision

Rishi Sunak slams Eurovision for not letting Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at Saturday's final in Liverpool

Condor chick

California condors confront bird flu in flight from extinction

The decision to seat Harry away from Prince William and senior royals at the Coronation was "deliberate", as sitting him next to the Waleses would have been "impossible" a royal expert has said.

Seating Harry away from William at Coronation was 'deliberate' as putting him with Waleses would have been 'impossible'

Jordan Neely death demo

Ex-marine who fatally choked NYC subway rider surrenders on manslaughter charge

Shootings protest in Belgrade

Serbian leader denounces planned Belgrade bridge blockade after shootings

Paul Clark has been jailed for 28 months

Former Labour minister jailed for 28 months for making and distributing more than 1,000 child abuse images

Sainsbury's has issued an urgent food recall

Sainsbury's urgently recalls popular food product over salmonella fears

Holly Willoughby has removed references to This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby removes reference to Phillip Schofield on Twitter as This Morning pair 'barely speak to each other'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anne* and her two children moved to the property three years after fleeing an abusive relationship

Mum's fury with flat riddled with mould that even grows on her son's clothes - and she's told the rent is going up by £60
Imran Khan banner

Imran Khan bailed in corruption case reprieve

Louisiana pine snake

Snakes released into new home in Louisiana forest

Ukrainian troops have 'likely' broken through Russian lines near Bakhmut, say military experts

Ukraine ‘breaks through in Bakhmut’ after Wagner mercenary chief accuses Russian troops of abandoning their posts
Mayo is accused of killing her newborn son

Teenage mother 'murdered newborn baby by stuffing cotton wool in his mouth then dumped his body in a bin bag'
Hundreds of animal rights activists gathered outside Scotland Yard to stage a vigil for two dogs shot dead by Met officers last Sunday.

Animal Rising protesters stage vigil outside Met HQ as group accuses force of 'murdering' dogs shot by cops
Wrecked building

Israeli-Palestinian confrontation continues into third day

Giorgia Melona and the Pope

Pope joins Meloni in urging Italians to have more children – not pets

HP is forcing customers into buying their expensive ink by disabling printers if they use an alternative

Hewlett-Packard hit with complaints after disabling printers that use rival firms’ ink cartridges
Millie Mackintosh claimed she had been 'ghosted' by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'ghosted me when she met Prince Harry', Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

'Lucky to be alive': Eyewitness says woman in her 80s hit by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh motorcade 'thrown across road'
Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Royal superfan locked up for 13 hours during Coronation after standing near protesters

Press intrusion led to "huge bouts of depression and paranoia" for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry suffered 'huge bouts of depression and paranoia' and his inner circle shrank due to press intrusion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

Tonight With Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit