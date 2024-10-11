British YouTuber Yung Filly granted bail after Australian court appearance on charges of rape and sexual assault

Yung Filly. Picture: Social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

British YouTuber Yung Filly has been granted bail after appearing in an Australian court charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

The YouTuber and singer, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barriento, stands accused of assaulting the woman in a hotel in the Western Australian city of Perth last month.

Barrientos, was taken into custody in Brisbane on Tuesday, before his cross-country extradition to Perth - the state where the alleged incident took place.

The internet personality appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday where the charges were read out but no pleas were entered, according to PA.

The 29-year-old is facing four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person’s breathing.

The alleged assault took place in the early hours of September 28 after Yung Filly had performed at the nightclub Bar120 in the northern suburbs of Perth on September 27.

During his court hearing, Yung Filly was granted bail with strict conditions, asked by a judge to pay $100,000 AUD (£52,000), alongside a surety of $100,000 USD (£52,000).

The personality is scheduled to appear at Perth Magistrates Court for a committal mention before he enters a plea on December 19.

The star had previously appeared in court in Perth on Thursday, where his application for bail was deferred.

More than eight million people follow Yung Filly on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

His lawyer revealed that he earns around £360,000 per year from his social media accounts alone.

Yung Filly began his YouTube career in 2013, before launching a music career four years later.

He has also appeared on TV several times and presented several shows. He featured in the Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Yung Filly has also modelled for several clothing brands, and worked with other major businesses.

His Australian tour began in Perth before moving onto Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast.

Promoters said his Perth event "promises to be a seamless blend of spontaneity, humour and music that'll have you talking for weeks!"