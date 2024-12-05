'We're fixing the foundations': Home Secretary defends return to neighbourhood policing after 'decimation' under Tories

5 December 2024, 10:49

Starmer is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales.
Starmer is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has defended the government's decision to return to neighbourhood policing after "decimation" under the Tories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Cooper hit out at the Conservatives for "undermining" policing during their time in power as they "stood at a distance shouting at police".

She said the government intended to "fix the foundations", with a transition back to community policing being a top priority.

In a speech billed as setting out the "next phase" of his Government, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to detail ambitious "milestones" for achieving the five missions laid out in Labour's manifesto.

Among the promises expected to be announced on Thursday is a pledge that every neighbourhood will have a named, contactable police officer responsible for dealing with local issues.

The Prime Minister is expected to describe the move as "a relief to millions of people scared to walk the streets they call home."

Read more: Dad and daughter police duo ‘mocked victims and insulted colleagues in repulsive WhatsApp chats’

Read more: Moment drug dealer leaps through door in underwear as police use chainsaw to raid property

Yvette Cooper on where new neighbourhood police will work from

When asked where officers will work from after hundreds of station were closed down, Ms Cooper said: "They do have local community bases and work from existing police stations."

She continued: "In my constituency, for example, as well as having the main police station which is just outside my constituency, we also have a base where the neighbourhood police work from and they have additional offices in the heart of my constituency. It'll be different for different areas.

"The previous Conservative government really did decimate neighbourhood policing and community policing.

"We are fixing the foundations, we are turning things round and we’re setting the priorities straight.

"I think the biggest priority for most people is to see those police and PCSOs – those neighbourhood police officers – back in their communities and out on our streets. That is the most important priority for us."

Keir Starmer speaks with members of the West Midlands Police Force in Solihull.
Keir Starmer speaks with members of the West Midlands Police Force in Solihull. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir will promise a number of reforms to improve policing performance, alongside £100 million to support neighbourhood policing.

Labour has already pledged to recruit 13,000 new police officers, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO’s), and special constables, which would bring the total police workforce to a level above its 2010 peak.

Police numbers fell steadily following the 2010 election, before rising again after 2019 as the previous government pledged to recruit 20,000 police officers.

While the number of officers reached record levels, the number of PCSOs and special constables continued to decline.

The promise of a named officer for each community is intended to improve relations between the police and the public.

New Scotland Yard Sign London
New Scotland Yard Sign London. Picture: Getty

Starmer's speech is expected to give more detail on Labour’s ‘five missions’ set out in their manifesto.

These missions include securing the "highest sustained growth" in the G7, making Britain a "clean energy superpower", halving serious violent crime, breaking down "barriers to opportunity" and building an NHS "fit for the future".

He will say: "My Government was elected to deliver change, and today marks the next step. People are tired of being promised the world, but short-term sticking plaster politics letting them down."

But Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has already branded the speech an "emergency reset" after a challenging five months in office.

Downing Street said the milestones would focus on raising living standards, rebuilding Britain, ending hospital backlogs, putting more police on the beat, giving children the best start in life and securing home-grown energy.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Our neighbourhood policing guarantee is about more than just increasing numbers. It's about rebuilding the vital connection between the public and the police.

"This marks a return to the founding principles of British policing - where officers are part of the communities they serve."

Keir Starmer has pledged a named, contactable police officers for every neighbourhood
Keir Starmer has pledged a named, contactable police officers for every neighbourhood. Picture: Downing Street

But the Conservatives said only a third of the 13,000 new recruits would be full police officers, while the £100 million would not cover what was needed to pay for them, leading to cuts elsewhere.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: "The Conservatives recruited over 20,000 extra police officers and gave the police an extra £922 million for policing this year, ensuring the police could protect the public and prosecute more criminals.

"Starmer has once again misled the public by claiming to recruit an extra 13,000 officers when the actual number is 3,000, and even that is not properly funded."

The Prime Minister is also expected to propose a programme of public sector reform as his Government continues to face questions on how it will achieve its aims without further raising taxes or borrowing.

The Prime Minister will say: "Hard-working Brits are going out grafting every day but are getting short shrift from a politics that should serve them.

"They reasonably want a stable economy, their country to be safe, their borders secure, more cash in their pocket, safer streets in their town, opportunities for their children, secure British energy in their home, and an NHS that is there when they need it.

"My mission-led Government will deliver."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Government

Macron to address nation day after no-confidence vote topples government

Muhammad has replaced Noah as the most popular boy's name in England and Wales while Olivia held on to the top spot for girls in 2023, new figures show.

Muhammad replaces Noah as most popular boy name, Olivia holds on to top spot for girls

The PM unveiled the six pledges as part of his speech on Thursday at Pinewood Studios.

Starmer's six pledges: PM unveils government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes

People who are eligible for a free flu jab have been urged to take up the offer "as soon as possible"

Four times more people hospitalised with flu this year as NHS warns hospitals are 'busier than ever'

Israel Palestinians Amnesty

Amnesty International says genocide is occurring in Gaza

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain handed non-harassment order for domestic abuse against ex-partner

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s parliament impeaches four officials as presidential vote looms

Lots of white tents

Syrian insurgents say they have entered the city of Hama after fierce fighting

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi has been linked to a 'green card scam marriage' nearly a month after disappearing from Los Angeles airport.

Missing Hannah Kobayashi linked to 'green card scam marriage'

UK Border Force officers at the NI Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Northern Ireland Point of Entry (POE) site on Milewater Road in Belfast at the Port of Belfast.

Hundreds detained in Northern Ireland as part of people smuggling crackdown

Michel Barnier looking despondent

Barnier ousted as France’s prime minister after losing vote of no confidence

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

Man charged over Newcastle house explosion which killed man and 7-year-old boy

Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin handed year suspension competition following horse whipping controversy

Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin handed year suspension from competition over horse whipping controversy

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Assassin's chilling three-word message left on bullets used in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Train operator Avanti West Coast has launched a low-alcohol beer to reduce the number of drunken passengers having accidents during the festive period.

Train operator Avanti launches low-alcohol beer to 'reduce drunken accidents during the festive period'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Narges Mohammadi

Iran frees jailed Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi for 21 days on medical grounds

Bitcoin hits record high of $100,000 as Trump picks cryptocurrency fan to head financial watchdog

Bitcoin hits record high of $100,000 as Trump picks cryptocurrency backer to head financial watchdog
Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson

Chief prosecutor 'sorry' to victims of crime as delays 'worse than I've ever known'

US Bitcoin $100K

Bitcoin passes 100,000 dollars for first time

The 'have a go hero' tackling the thief

Astonishing moment have-a-go hero fights off knife-wielding robber with cardboard tube

Mounjaro

Millions of obese people to be refused 'King Kong of weight loss drugs' on NHS as they face 12-year wait for rollout
UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Police hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare’s boss in Manhattan

South Korea

South Korea’s Yoon replaces defence chief ahead of impeachment vote

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Suspected gunman pictured in Starbucks minutes before CEO gunned down outside New York hotel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News