Home Secretary warns of 'reckoning' for rioters and those 'whipping up' hatred online after weekend of violence

5 August 2024, 06:19

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned of a 'reckoning' for rioters
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned of a 'reckoning' for rioters. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rioters and those 'whipping up' hatred online will face a "reckoning" after a weekend of escalating violence, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Cooper condemned the "disgraceful” violence that has escalated over the past week, saying it had betrayed “the very values that our country is built on”.

More than 420 people have been arrested after riots were sparked across the country following the death of three girls in Southport.

Two hotels being used to house asylum seekers were attacked on Sunday, with protesters in balaclavas attempting to set the buildings ablaze.

Clashes with police in Rotherham saw at least 10 officers injured, including one who was left unconscious.

The PM has since called an emergency Cobra meeting to deal with the response to the violence in coming days.

"Make no mistake: there will be a reckoning for the individuals who took part in this violence, those who whipped them up on social media and in online forums and those who have felt emboldened by this moment to stir up racial hatred," Home Secretary Ms Cooper wrote in the Times.

"Whatever they and some of their political supporters may tell us, these are not patriots standing up for their communities.

"They are thugs, criminals and extremists who betray the values our country is built on."

She said those responsible would be "paying the price for years to come".

Read More: 'I guarantee this building isn't used to build bombs': Liverpool imam reaches out to far-right protesters outside mosque

Read More: Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

It comes after Ms Cooper addressed the attack on the Rotherham migrant hotel, saying it was "utterly appalling" as she promised emergency protection for mosques.

The Home Secretary said that the Muslim places of worship will be able to get emergency security from the Home Office after several were targeted by far-right thugs.

The "rapid response" is intended to allow mosques at risk of violent disorder to get additional security personnel to help reassure Muslim communities.

The police, local authorities and mosques will be able to ask for rapid security to be deployed.

Video grab from PA Video of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper speaks to the media at the Home Office in central London following violent disorder in parts of the UK in the wake of the stabbings in Southport in which three young girls were killed.
The Home Secretary said that the Muslim places of worship will be able to get emergency security from the Home Office after several were targeted by far-right thugs. Picture: Alamy

Ms Cooper said: “Britain is a proud and tolerant country, and nobody should make any excuses for the shameful actions of the hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who have been attacking police officers, looting local shops or attacking people based on the colour of their skin.

“In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, alongside the support from local police forces and we repeat that anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law.

“As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for.”

Mosques have been targeted with protests since the Southport killings on July 29
Mosques have been targeted with protests since the Southport killings on July 29. Picture: Alamy

Responding to the attack, she earlier wrote on X: "The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham is utterly appalling. Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.

"South Yorkshire Police have full Government support for the strongest action against those responsible."

The masked anti-immigration protesters were filmed setting fire to a bin just outside the smashed window. Police later seemed to have pushed back the rioters, but the fire continued to rage for some time.

Others simply stood around and watched, or filmed the scenes for social media. Chants in support of Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist, were heard.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Biden World

Australia lifts terrorism threat level to ‘probable’

Rioters attacked a second hotel believed to be used to house asylum seekers in Tamworth

Keir Starmer calls emergency Cobra meeting after second asylum seeker hotel attacked by far-right yobs in Tamworth

APTOPIX Tropical Storm Florida

Storm Debby strengthens to hurricane en route for Florida

Koreas Tensions

North Korea deploys 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers

A second convicted paedophile has been discovered to be participating at the Olympics - after outrage over Dutch child rapist Steven van de Velde competing in the men's volleyball.

Second convicted paedophile participating at Olympics after Dutch child rapist backlash in Paris

Rioters have attacked a second hotel believed to be used to house asylum seekers in Tamworth - hours after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed to crack down on Britain's summer of violence.

Second asylum seeker hotel attacked by far-right yobs in Tamworth hours after Starmer vowed crack down

A fighter jet with a man in the foreground

Ukraine displays newly arrived F-16 fighter jets to combat Russia in the air

Noah Lyles has won the men's 100 metre final at the Paris Olympics.

American Noah Lyles wins Olympic 100 metre gold in closest final in living memory

A riot broke out at a migrant hotel in Rotherham

Police confirm 10 officers injured as balaclava-clad rioters try to storm Rotherham migrant hotel, authorities confirm

Smoke rises after a strike in an area in Lebanon

US and allies prepare to defend Israel

Huge crowd of protesters, with arms, flags and placards raised

Renewed anti-government protests in Bangladesh leave nearly 100 dead

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called an attack on a Rotherham migrant hotel 'utterly appalling' as she promised emergency protection for mosques.

'Utterly appalling': Cooper slams attack on Rotherham migrant hotel and promises emergency mosque protection

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (left) has vowed that those taking part in "far-right thuggery" will "regret taking part" as he voewd to crack down on the wave of riots which have gripped Britain.

Starmer vows rioters 'will regret taking part' as Rotherham migrant hotel smashed up on another day of violence

Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood wins silver in Olympic golf after American Scottie Scheffler takes gold

Heartbreak for Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood as he is pipped to gold in Olympic golf by American Scottie Scheffler

Downing Street have denied rumours that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will go on holiday on Monday as riots grip Britain for the fourth day in a row.

Starmer 'not going on holiday' as Britain gripped by fourth day of violence and migrant hotel smashed by yobs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Svetlana Staneva

Fresh Olympics row as defeated boxer makes 'female chromosome' sign at fighter who 'failed gender test'
A riot broke out at a migrant hotel in Rotherham

Balaclava-clad rioters smash windows and start fire by Rotherham migrant hotel after clashes with police
Aerial view of a destroyed building, with numerous buildings in the background

Tense Beirut marks four years since port blast amid outcry over stalled justice

Ukrainian soldier watches a screen showing an aerial view of buildings

Ukraine sinks Russian submarine and targets airfield as long-range strikes surge

Manchester, 3 August 2024. Protestors clash with police and counter protestors in Manchester.

Riots are 'reaching terror threat level', government adviser warns after week of violent disorder
File photo of the Russian Rostov-on-Don submarine

Ukraine sinks Russian submarine off Crimea and launches wave of drone strikes

Amanda Abbington

Amanda Abbington told she would 'die on stage' as police race to investigate anonymous threat
Diana Johnson has told LBC that many more arrests are needed following the riots

'Many more arrests needed,' minister says after week of rioting led by 'far-right and opportunistic criminals'
A man by a scooter on a road, with smoke behind

Nigerian leader demands end to protests over hardship which have turned violent

The roofs of buildings poking out of a wide expanse of flood water

Putin’s Russia offers flood disaster aid to North Korea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit