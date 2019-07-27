Zac Goldsmith And Nadine Dorries Promoted To Cabinet

Zac Goldsmith and Nadine Dorries have been given junior positions in Boris Johnson's cabinet.

The two pro-Brexit MPs have been appointed to the Prime Minister's top team as Boris Johnson's finishes creating his trusted team.

Zac Goldsmith will become a minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Department for International Development.

Nadine Dorries has been appointed as a junior minister at the Department for Health and Social Care.