Zac Goldsmith And Nadine Dorries Promoted To Cabinet

27 July 2019, 17:33

Zac Goldsmith and Nadine Dorries have been given junior positions in Boris Johnson's cabinet.

The two pro-Brexit MPs have been appointed to the Prime Minister's top team as Boris Johnson's finishes creating his trusted team.

Zac Goldsmith will become a minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Department for International Development.

Nadine Dorries has been appointed as a junior minister at the Department for Health and Social Care.

