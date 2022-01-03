Breaking News

Teen charged with fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina

Zaian Aimable-Lina. Picture: Met Police

By James Morris

A teenager has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina, who was stabbed to death in south London.

The unnamed defendant, who is also 15, had been arrested on New Year's Day.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Police had been called to Ashburton Park in Croydon just after 7pm on 30 December.

Officers found Zaian suffering from stab injuries. They provided first aid before paramedics arrived, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.

A post-mortem examination, held on New Year's Day, had given the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on 31 December. He was bailed until late January.

Zaian's killing, along with that of a 16-year-old boy in Hillingdon on the same day, meant there were 30 teenage homicides in London in 2021 – surpassing the previous record of 29 in 2008.