Prison teacher, 33, appears in court accused of having 'inappropriate relationship' with Zara Aleena's killer

28 August 2024, 12:35 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 13:18

Former prison worker Hayley Jones is charged with wilful misconduct in a public office over an alleged relationship with murderer Jordan McSweeney
Former prison worker Hayley Jones is charged with wilful misconduct in a public office over an alleged relationship with murderer Jordan McSweeney. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Zara Aleena's murderer has appeared in court alongside a prison workshop instructor who is charged with misconduct in a public office over an alleged "inappropriate relationship" with him in jail.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hayley Jones, 33, acted in a way "which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust" during a relationship with Jordan McSweeney, 31, who is serving at least 33 years in HMP Belmarsh for the murder of Ms Aleena, it is alleged.

McSweeney, who killed the 35-year-old law graduate as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of June 26 2022, nine days after he was released from prison, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court via video-link on Wednesday.

Jones, of Strood in Kent, who appeared in person, is accused of misconduct in a public office between March 6 2023 and April 7 2023 - an offence which could lead to life imprisonment.

McSweeney has been charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable offence.

McSweeney was jailed for at least 38 years after admitting sexually assaulting and murdering 35-year-old law graduate Zara Aleena in Ilford, east London
McSweeney was jailed for at least 38 years after admitting sexually assaulting and murdering 35-year-old law graduate Zara Aleena in Ilford, east London. Picture: Alamy

During a short hearing on Wednesday, the case was adjourned until September 25 at Woolwich Crown Court.

Jones was granted conditional bail and must not contact McSweeney or visit the prison where he is being held.

McSweeney was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 after admitting sexually assaulting and murdering Ms Aleena.

Read more: Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions' Read more: Liz Truss 'considered cutting NHS cancer care' to pay for tax cuts, new book claims

In November 2023, he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence to 33 years.

Zara's aunty Farah Naz told MailOnline that her family is 'deeply disappointed' that McSweeney and Jones allegedly shared a sexual relationship.

She said: "We must examine Belmarsh Prison's management practices, staff screening, and supervision.

"We must investigate how and why a sexual predator and murderer of a woman was apparently left alone with a female staff member."

Zara Aleena was killed after she walked home from a night out
Zara Aleena was killed after she walked home from a night out. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Palestinian paramedic shows his bullet proof vest to the members of the Israeli forces inside an armoured vehicle

Israel launches military operation in occupied West Bank, killing 10 militants

South Korean singer Taeil, right, poses with other members of K-Pop group NCT 127

K-pop singer Taeil leaves boyband NCT over sex crime allegations

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick said he wants to put Nigel Farage's Reform UK "out of business".

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick says he wants to put Reform UK 'out of business'

Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics

The woman is believed to have died after being swallowed up by a sinkhole

Desperate search for tourist missing for five days after being swallowed up by sinkhole while out shopping

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay attend the the GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Tana Ramsay opens up about fertility troubles and how she 'resented' husband Gordon

Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

A Russian Army Buk-2M self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system fires at air targets in an undisclosed location

Russian missile hits Ukrainian city one day after deadly attack

High waves hit a coastal area in Ibusuki, Kagoshima prefecture

Three missing after Typhoon Shanshan brings heavy rain to Japan

The Dalai Lama waves from a car

Dalai Lama returns to Indian headquarters after knee replacement surgery in US

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the 'Popular Conservatives' conference

Liz Truss 'considered cutting NHS cancer care' to pay for tax cuts, new book claims

Pavel Durov smiles

French prosecutors set to charge or release Telegram chief Pavel Durov

Panda cub in close up with its cute wee face

Germany’s newest panda twins thrive during early days in Berlin Zoo

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's sister revealed 'final wish' in days before death as star hit with double heartbreak

TikTok tourists slammed after 'real-life Temple Run' trend sees users crash sacred Cambodian temple to mimic video game

TikTok tourists slammed after 'real-life Temple Run' trend sees users crash sacred Cambodian site to mimic video game

Footage of the high-speed chase has been released by the navy

Watch dramatic high-speed chase as Mexican navy attempt to stop cartel drug boats carrying more than 7 tons of cocaine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stark warning for fans who try to cheat Oasis reunion 2025 ticket system

'All sales data will be forensically examined': Stark warning for fans who try to cheat Oasis reunion 2025 ticket system
Police detain a man at Notting Hill Carnival

Man charged with attempted murder of mother stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

Protesters run after police shot warning shots and used water cannon to disperse them during a protest in Mandalay

Proposed UN resolution on Myanmar condemns military attacks on civilians

Deario Wilkerson was wanted for murder

Police discover murder suspect after he falls through ceiling from attic hiding place

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Two workers killed in tyre explosion at Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta

Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Italian firefighter divers work at the site of the shipwreck in Porticello,

Captain of Sicily tragedy yacht ‘not responding to prosecutors’ questions’

Police were called to an area between Kijkduin and Scheveningen Beaches in The Hague

Body found in the hunt for teen who vanished after going for swim off popular Dutch beach

A haul of cannabis at a British airport.

Hundreds of cannabis smugglers caught at UK customs after passengers told they'll 'face a fine' instead of jail time
Someone under an umbrella crosses a street in the heavy rain in Miyazaki

Japan prepares for powerful Typhoon Shanshan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit