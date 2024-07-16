Zara McDermott breaks silence after Strictly partner Graziano Di Prima 'sacked' following misconduct claims

Zara McDermott said she "wrestled with the fear of opening up" about her time on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Zara McDermott has broken her silence after her Strictly partner Graziano Di Prima was 'sacked' following misconduct claims.

McDermott said she "wrestled with the fear of opening up" about her time on Strictly Come Dancing because she feared "public backlash" and "victim shaming".

It comes after it was alleged that her partner on the show, Graziano Di Prima, spat, kicked and verbally abused her.

Strictly bosses contacted the former Love Island star after other contestants and production staff also made claims against Graziano, it is understood.

She said in a statement that "there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch".

The Italian dancer had his contract terminated last week after a meeting with bosses.

Graziano and Zara were on the show together last year. Picture: PA

Sharing a statement on Instagram, McDermott said: "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports.

"Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

"When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true.

"I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.

"I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of.

"The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

Di Prima joined the show in 2018 and reached week six with Zara last year. Picture: Instagram/ZaraMcDermott

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

"But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud.

"This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries."

Zara continued: "I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara."

Di Prima said he "deeply regrets" the events leading up to his departure. Picture: Alamy

Di Prima previously said he "deeply regrets" the events leading up to his departure and acknowledged that his "intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime".

It came amid an ongoing probe into another former pro on the show, Giovanni Pernice, who was accused of bullying his partner Amanda Abbington during training.

Pernice has been accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celebrity partners.

Reports have emerged that his partner from last year, Amanda Abbington, is considering fresh legal action amid accusations Pernice had refused to release their rehearsal videos.

Opening up about her experience at the weekend, Abbington said she would vomit and cry at home after rehearsals.

"The show was tough and horrible, but the aftermath of it I was not expecting," the actress told the Sunday Times.

"It's been really brutal and it just hasn't stopped."